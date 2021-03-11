We’ve mapped 22 states for rural electricity – FG

The federal government has disclosed that no fewer than 22 States have been mapped for rural access to electricity.

The Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman, who spoke recently in Abuja at the launch of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Association-Alliance (REEA–A), said the mapping was aimed at giving Nigerians living in the rural areas access to electricity through renewable energy.

The minister, who was represented by the Director, Renewable Energy and Rural Power Access, Engr. Farouk Yabo, said the FG was an advanced stage of mapping the entire country for the same purpose.

Mamman, who admitted there are many challenges confronting the country’s power sector, however, noted that significant progress had been recorded since he assumed office.

According to him, the country’s power generation had increased greatly, saying that on 7th January, 2021, the highest power generation of 115,086 gigawatt per hour was recorded.

Earlier, the Chairman, Steering Committee of REEA-A, Dr Immadudden Talba, said renewable energy is the best way to improve the country’s power supply.

He appealed to the federal government to harmonise the various policies on renewable energy in order to strengthen it.

Talba, who said there was no government’s agency responsible for the regulation of the renewable energy sector, called for its adequate funding.