We’ve mapped 22 states for rural electricity – FG

The has disclosed that no fewer than 22 States have been mapped for rural access to electricity.

The of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman, spoke recently in at the launch of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Association-Alliance (REEA–A), said the mapping was aimed at giving living in the rural areas access to electricity through renewable energy.

The , was represented by the Director, Renewable Energy and Rural Power Access, Engr. Farouk Yabo, said the FG was an advanced stage of mapping the entire country for the same purpose.

Mamman, admitted there are many challenges confronting the country’s power sector, however, noted that significant progress had been recorded since he assumed office.

According to him, the country’s power generation had increased greatly, saying that on 7th January, 2021, the highest power generation of 115,086 gigawatt per hour was recorded.

Earlier, the Chairman, Steering Committee of REEA-A, Dr Immadudden Talba, said renewable energy is the best way to improve the country’s power supply.

He appealed to the to harmonise the various policies on renewable energy in order to strengthen it.

Talba, said there was no ’s agency responsible for the regulation of the renewable energy sector, called for its adequate funding.

