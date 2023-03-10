We’ve no plans to terminate charges against Doguwa – Kano government

The Kano state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Musa Abdullahi Lawan, has denied that the state government planned to terminate the culpable homicide and four other criminal charges against the majority leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa.

He described the rumour as “baseless and unfounded.”

Lawan made this known while addressing journalists on Friday.

He said as far as the ministry of justice was concerned, the case was adjourned to last Tuesday for ruling on the bail application by the Kano state Magistrate’s Court number 54 which was holding the charge, pending when the legal advice would be ready for proper prosecution at state High Court.

“Though granting bail pending trial is not in any way the end of the case, sincerely speaking, the ministry of justice was not aware about the bail application by the defendant; we were not served because it was an ex parte application,” he said.

Lawan said further that the police supplied them with the case diary on Wednesday last week for the next line of action.

“We have studied the case diary very well and you know, we don’t need to rush, considering the nature of the charge against the defendant, this is capital offence, for us to give legal advice and prepare a charge, and we need to study it very well.

“We have perused the case diary and I already instructed the case file be transmitted to the police yesterday, Thursday, with our observations and legal advice, so that we can properly charge and arraign the defendant at state high court with offences he alleged to have been committed.”

He denied the insinuations going round on social media and some quarters that he, in his capacity as the attorney-general, would file nolle presequi in favour of the defendant, describing the rumour as “mere politics.”

He said the case was investigated by the police “at a very short time and brought to the ministry for legal advice.”

“We need more information and we have informed the police, there are certain things we have to say in the media, because it may jeopardise our case.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

