We’ve no regret supporting  AbdulRazaq in 2019 – Kwara teachers 

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state weekend said his administration had repositioned the state’s education sector to make it return to its top position in the North.

Teachers across Kwara state Colleges of Education, weekend, also declared that they had no regret supporting Governor AbdulRazaq in 2019.

They said their welfare has improved tremendously under his leadership, adding that they are proud of their decision to support him.

Speaking during a ‘thank you’ visit to the governor, the Joint Academic Staff Union in Tertiary Institutions (JASUTI) commended the administration for implementing the Consolidated Polytechnics and Colleges of Education Academic Staff Salary Structure (CONPCASS), which had been pending for several years.

“Your Excellency, you are a man of your words. We are indeed very happy for approving the CONPCASS that is due for Academic Staff of the Colleges of Education Ilorin, Oro Lafiagi and College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies (CAILS),” state chairman of JASUTI Bilikis Olasehinde, said during the visit.

“On behalf of the academic staff of tertiary institutions in Kwara state under my leadership, we say thank you sir.

“Your Excellency, we are here to show our appreciation for everything you have done for us. Sir, let me go back memory lane. When you came in as governor of Kwara, there were issues in the state’s tertiary institutions. We had issues of salary arrears and we were on strike. Immediately you came in, we said we should suspend the strike on our own and give the new government the benefit of doubt. We thank God that we did that because within 24 hours we met, you did what you promised. We appreciate you for that.”

Olasehinde also hailed the administration for restoring monthly subventions to the institutions, saying that members of JASUTI now receive full salaries every month.

