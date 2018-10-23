We’ve no representation in NASS, North-West women cry out

The Women Arise Initiative North-West, a non-governmental

organisation, has raised the alarm that no single woman from the

North-West region is representing them at the National Assembly.

Raising the alarm at a one day sensitisation workshop organised for

women to mobilise and raise awareness among the women held at the NUJ

Press Centre in Kano yesterday, Coordinator of the NGO, Barr Fatima

Musa Abba said it was high time for women from the geo-political zone

to rise up and break the vicious circle for them to be adequately

represented.

According to her, no political dispensation would work effectively

without carrying the women along, saying they play spectacular role in

shaping the destiny of the country.

She stated that with the 2019 general election around the corner, it

was still not late for the women to rise and support their colleagues

who are already in the race to clinch coveted seats, stressing that

with their numerical strength, they ware at an edge to challenge the

male dominance at the polls.

What is needed is the will power to join the fray and carry such

struggle with utmost seriousness. We cannot just seat and say we want

this and that without rising to mobilize ourselves. This is the

essence of convening this workshop; to raise awareness from the

grassroots,’’ she added.

Speaking earlier, a renowned Islamic scholar in the state, Sheikh

Malam Ibrahim Kalil, said the agitation for women active participation

in governance and leadership in a democratic setting could only be

realistic when the women agreed to support themselves for elective

positions, saying majority of them that had contested in the past

were defeated as a result of lack of support from among themselves.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.