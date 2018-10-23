We’ve no representation in NASS, North-West women cry out

The Women Arise Initiative North-West, a non-governmental
organisation, has raised the alarm that no single woman from the
North-West region is representing them at the National Assembly.
Raising the alarm at a one day sensitisation workshop organised for
women to mobilise and raise awareness among the women held at the NUJ
Press Centre in Kano yesterday, Coordinator of the NGO, Barr Fatima
Musa Abba said it was high time for women from the geo-political zone
to rise up and break the vicious circle for them to be adequately
represented.
According to her, no political dispensation would work effectively
without carrying the women along, saying they play spectacular role in
shaping the destiny of the country.
She stated that with the 2019 general election around the corner, it
was still not late for the women to rise and support their colleagues
who are already in the race to clinch coveted seats, stressing that
with their numerical strength, they ware at an edge to challenge the
male dominance at the polls.
What is needed is the will power to join the fray and carry such
struggle with utmost seriousness. We cannot just seat and say we want
this and that without rising to mobilize ourselves. This is the
essence of convening this workshop; to raise awareness from the
grassroots,’’ she added.
Speaking earlier, a renowned Islamic scholar in the state, Sheikh
Malam Ibrahim Kalil, said the agitation for women active participation
in governance and leadership in a democratic setting could only be
realistic when the women agreed to support themselves for elective
positions, saying majority of them that had contested in the past
were defeated as a result of lack of support from among themselves.
