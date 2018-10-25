We’ve not abandoned Atiku – ACF

The Atiku Care Foundation (ACF), North West zone has disowned

insinuations that it has abandoned the Atiku camp, clarifying that it

is solidly behind the Wazirin Adamawa.

The group, in a statement signed by Zonal Director, North-West Zone,

Mr Lawal Abubakar Zannah yesterday said the assertion was the pigment

of the imagination of propagandists attempting to sow seeds of discord

in the Foundation.

Refuting the assertion, Zannah said: “the statement credited to one

Comrade Sanusi Ababaye, that the Foundation has dumped former Vice

President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and pitched tent with President

Muhammad Buhari is incorrect.

“I am glad to inform the general public that Sanusi Ababaye spoke on

behalf of just himself, because we are sure that even his wife and

children would not subscribe to his decision to support the

administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, which has brought untold

hardship to Nigerians.

“We urge all well-meaning Nigerians and millions of members of the

Foundation in the North West to disregard the statement,’’ he said,

stressing that they remained loyal to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“Ababaye is not a member of the Foundation or a PDP. He is just a

willing tool in the hands of propagandists, attempting to sow seeds of

discord in the foundation. We wish to remind him that he is on a solo

trip and his plans have failed even before they were hatched as all

Atiku Care Foundation members are motivated by the need to touch the

lives of Nigerians impoverished.

“Since Nigerians are still suffering, nothing has changed yet, so

minds of the members of the Foundation remain unchanged. We are

shouting it out for all to hear that Atiku Care Foundation remains

resolute and committed to ensuring it contributes its quota towards

ensuring Nigerians are free of this poverty spreading administration

come May 19, 2019.’’

