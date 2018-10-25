We’ve not abandoned Atiku – ACF

The Atiku Care Foundation (ACF), North West zone has disowned
insinuations that it has abandoned the Atiku camp, clarifying that it
is solidly behind the Wazirin Adamawa.
The group, in a statement signed by Zonal Director, North-West Zone,
Mr Lawal Abubakar Zannah yesterday said the assertion was the pigment
of the imagination of propagandists attempting to sow seeds of discord
in the Foundation.
Refuting the assertion, Zannah said: “the statement credited to one
Comrade Sanusi Ababaye, that the Foundation has dumped former Vice
President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and pitched tent with President
Muhammad Buhari is incorrect.
“I am glad to inform the general public that Sanusi Ababaye spoke on
behalf of just himself, because we are sure that even his wife and
children would not subscribe to his decision to support the
administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, which has brought untold
hardship to Nigerians.
“We urge all well-meaning Nigerians and millions of members of the
Foundation in the North West to disregard the statement,’’ he said,
stressing that they remained loyal to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.
“Ababaye is not a member of the Foundation or a PDP. He is just a
willing tool in the hands of propagandists, attempting to sow seeds of
discord in the foundation. We wish to remind him that he is on a solo
trip and his plans have failed even before they were hatched as all
Atiku Care Foundation members are motivated by the need to touch the
lives of Nigerians impoverished.
“Since Nigerians are still suffering, nothing has changed yet, so
minds of the members of the Foundation remain unchanged. We are
shouting it out for all to hear that Atiku Care Foundation remains
resolute and committed to ensuring it contributes its quota towards
ensuring Nigerians are free of this poverty spreading administration
come May 19, 2019.’’
