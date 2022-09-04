We’ve not started carrying fire arms, FRSC tells Nigerians 

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) disowned the viral image of an operative captured on camera carrying fire arms in a position that suggests he was on patrol or official duty.

Debunking the report, Sunday in a statement issued through its Assistant Corps Marshal Corps Public Education Officer, FRSC Headquarters Abuja, Bisi Kazeem, acting Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu, said the general public should disregard the report, noting that “the personnel of the Commission have not started carrying guns or any other fire arms whether on patrol or any other official duty.”

The statement said the report was an old and recirculated image of an overzealous staff who posed with a rifle belonging to a sister agency’s staff in admiration and ignorance in 2018.

“The said staff has since been punished according to existing maintainance of discipline of the Corps.

The acting Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu, while reacting to the image that is being recirculated has stated that officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps do not currently carry arms and advised members of the public to disregard the image being recirculated.

“The public is by this publication called to desist from believing such fake image as the Corps continues in committing itself to making the roads safer for all to use,” he said.

