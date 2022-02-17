We’ve rehabilitated 76 roads in higher institutions across Nigeria – FG



The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fasola has said government has successfully intervened in 76 internal roads networks of higher institutions across the country.

Fashola stated this during the commissioning and handling over of the1.05 Km road rehabilitated by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing at the University of Abuja.

He said: “We have successfully intervened in the internal roads networks of 46 tertiary federal institutions and handed over 29 as at 2021 and we now have another 17 ready to be handed over while we are currently attending to 30 roads in similar institutions across the country making it a total of 76.”

Represented by the Controller of Works, Federal Capital Territory Engr. Usman Yakubu, Fashola said the road will aid learning and research on the campus.

He said: “Today we converged at the university of Abuja main campus to hand over an important asset, 1.05 road rehabilitated by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing on behalf of the Federal Government.

“While it is true that a lot of work needs to be done in many sectors of our national life, including education, the Buhari government has stepped up to lead the process of getting that work done.

“The gap in our infrastructure needs is steadily being bridged by a gradual process of repairs, renewal and construction on major highways and it has reached the schools.

“It is undebatable that the quality of education will be impacted by the quality of infrastructure and the learning environment and those who doubt it should simply listen to some of the feedback from students in the schools where this type of intervention has taken place.

“The students are expressing renewed enthusiasm with regard to attending classes, because some defective roads have restored to good condition.

“This is consistent with our progressive ideal of the human condition; and that process continues here today as we hand over this one in University of abuja main campus as a critical intervention to support education. And the point must be made that although this is a civil works project, it is an investment in education.”

Speaking, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, thanked the Federal Government for the intervention, stating that although the road is strategic, it was the worse on the campus before the rehabilitation.

He said the institution will work with government agencies to ensure that the road is maintained and urged the ministry to do more, saying that there are many bad roads in the institution that needed intervention.