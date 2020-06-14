WFP needs over $182m to sustain life saving aid in North-east

The World Food Programme (WFP) has stressed the need for more than $182 million to sustain life saving aid to the North-east over the next six months.

WEF in a statement by the Nigeria communication officer, Kelechi Onyemaobi on Friday, WFP senior spokesperson, Elisabeth Byrs, in reference to Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, said: “We are concerned by conflict-affected communities in northeast Nigeria who already face extreme hunger and who are especially vulnerable. They are on life-support and need assistance to survive.

“That’s why WFP is distributing now two months’ worth of food and nutrition assistance in IDP camps and among vulnerable communities to ensure that people have enough food while they are on full or partial lockdown”, Ms Byrs said, outlining plans to help a total of 1.8 million people there.

On impact of coronavirus disease, she revealed that more than 3.8 million people mainly working in the informal sector, face losing their jobs amid rising hardship, and this according to her could rise to 13 million if movement restrictions continue for a longer period.

