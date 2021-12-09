WFP, Yobe hold livelihood exhibition for 25, 000 IDPs, host communities

The World Food Programme (WFP) in collaboration with the Yobe state government and other partners Wednesday organized a one day livelihood exhibition through presentation of best practices and market linkages to over five thousand households from Geidam, Damaturu and Bade LGA’s of the state.

Speaking on behalf of the state government, the executive secretary Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Dr. Muhammad Goje, appreciated WFP and other donor partners for complementing the efforts of Governor Mai Mala Buni’s administration of promoting the livelihood of the people, especially victims of insurgency.

In her address, the head of programme WFP Yobe state Anitha Narahari disclosed that since 2019, WFP has been assisting IDP’s and vulnerable host communities, through the implementation of activities such as food assistance and livelihood diversification strategies to restore productive assets and build economic growth and self-reliance.

World Food Programme (WFP) had through cooperating partners Cooperazione Internazionale (COOPI) and Centre for Community Development and Research Network (CCDRN) identified and targeted 25,796 IDP’s and vulnerable host population for support and assistance in Geidam, Damaturu and Bade LGA’s.

