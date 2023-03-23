What AbdulRazaq’s re-election meant to AGF’s family – Mutawalin Ilorin

The re-election of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state for second term in the March 18 governorship election, was a great honour done to the family of late AGF AbdulRazaq, the Mutawali of Ilorin, Dr Alimi AbdulRazaq, has said.

The late AbdulRazaq Ganiyu Florunsho, popularly called AGF, father of the incumbent governor was the first lawyer in northern Nigeria and first Mutawali of Ilorin, a title now conferred on his eldest son, Dr Alimi AbdulRazaq, by the emir of Ilorn, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu- Gambari.

Speaking at a victory get together organised in his honour at the family residence of the late AGF Surulere Ilorin, Alimi said the governor recorded success during the first tenure of his administration because Kwarans demonstrated the love they have for the late AGF’s family to his administration.

The victory celebration was at the instance of the senior special assistant to the governor on inter – party affairs, Moshood Alaka.

Alimi who spoke through a close ally of the governor, Dr Gali Alaaya, admonished the people of the state to continue to pray for the governor to meet their expectations.

