What Bishop Oyedepo did when I was attacked – Apostle Suleman

The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has opened up on the treatment he received from the president and founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, when he was attacked by suspected assassins.

Gunmen had attacked the clergy on October 21, 2022, killing at least seven persons including security officials.

In a church service, Apostle Suleman said Oyedepo’s love was exceptional.

“The love I saw from Bishop Oyedepo when I was attacked, I didn’t see from any minister in Nigeria. He didn’t have my phone number, he sent me his phone number. He said that they should give it to me.

“People were calling me. Bishop Abioye was calling me. I know Bishop Abioye’s number. And he (Oyedepo) began to pray for me.

“The next day, he called me again. Such a man! Who am I? he asked.

He added, “They will not succeed, they can’t quench that light’! Tears came out of my eyes.”

