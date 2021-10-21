What Court ruled at Nnamdi Kanu’s resumed trial

The Federal High Court Abuja, Thursday, adjourned the criminal trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Mr Nnamdi Kanu.

The case has been shifted to November 10, 2021.

The trial Judge, Justice Binta Nyako, gave the verdict after hearing out parties in the trial.

In his arguments, Nnamdi Kanu’s lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, had asked the court to transfer him (Kanu) from the custody of the DSS to Kuje prison.

But Binta Nyako, the judge, turned down the application.

After the proceedings, Nnamdi Kanu was driven away in a long convoy by the DSS from the courtroom to the DSS custody until the next hearing date.