What experts, customers say on First Bank’s new corporate website

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has launched a new corporate website to further enhance customers’ access to essential information on its products and other banking services. In this report, AMAKA IFEAKANDU looks at the benefits of the website to its customers and prospective customers, as well as the experts’ views on the initiative.

In today’s digital age, the growth of banking business across the globe depends on the bank’s marketing strategy and ability to make information on its products available for customers as well as prospective customers.

No doubt, an institution without website for adequate information is probably losing out opportunities to increase its customer base.

This is because in this era of technology, customers search for information of a given institution before engaging in any business transaction with them. A quality website gives customers further opportunity to build trust and have confidence in the organisation.

FBN’s new corporate website

The launching of a new corporate website by First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Financial inclusion service provider, has increased the bank’s credibility and also sustains customers’ positive impression that the bank is doing well.

The bank has successfully adopted the latest technology and embracing innovation in its quest to be African’s bank of first choice.

Apart from helping the bank in increasing patronage, the corporate website places the bank above others in terms of delivering banking services to its customers.

With the launch of its newly designed website at https://www.firstbanknigeria.com, the bank has sustained its leadership drive in the technology development in the banking industry.

Features of the website

The new website is upgraded with features streamlined to reinforce its role in delivering seamless banking and technology solutions to its customers across the world.

The website is configured with modern design and improved functionality that eases customer experience whilst carrying out various activities on the site, including electronic banking. Non-customers are also able to open an account, putting them at an edge in the industry as they establish a relationship with the Bank that puts YOU, its customers, First.

The new website seamlessly adopts a fresh, magazine-style look and feel for easy navigation in order to promote the access to essential information for its customers, FirstMonie agents, prospective agents and the public. This upgrade also guides one to make well-informed decisions about one’s personal, business and private financial needs.

Importance to institutions/customers

Available data shows that with 93 per cent of business decisions starting with a search engine, any institution that does not have a website is only selling to 7 per cent of its market. The implication of this, experts say, is that such institution is reducing the potential size of its business by 93 per cent.

Apart from giving a company a lasting value, website brings opportunity for the product to be accessed both locally and abroad, and serve as an easily accessible data centre.

Creating a website enables customers to have access to the products of the bank anywhere, anytime even during non-business hour.

In a nutshell, website is good for both the company and customers because it has low-cost advertising, visibility, accessibility. It also helps to increase sales as well as providing information to customers without stress.

What customers say

Some customers of First Bank who spoke to Blueprint have different views on the bank’s new website.

One of them who is also an investor in the nation’s capital market, Mr James Osakwe says a website developed by First Bank has shown the calibre of people managing the bank.

According to him, “a well designed, informative and updated website will add credibility to your business and strengthen your brand.

“For financial institutions, especially banks, to be successful in this era of social media and technological advancement, they must be in the modern marketplace and must have a professional website. The importance of a website for marketing extends to every aspect of your digital marketing strategy.

“Every type of communication, piece of content, or advertisement that you put online will drive the consumer back to your website.”

With the launch of a new website, Osakwe says the FBN has positioned itself above its peers in banking business, customer relationship and service delivery.

The capital market operator further notes that “the website developed by First Bank will provide a map and directions to locate the bank’s branches and also provide information on the calibre of people managing the bank.

“Having such information will not only encourage people to build trust in the management team, they will go a step further to open account in the bank.”

Another of the FBN’s numerous customers, Mrs Ifeoma Okeke, a teacher, believes “there are numerous marketing strategies banks can use to advertise and market their banking products.

“All online marketing strategies, including website, have been proven to be effective and whichever one you choose depends on the type of business you are in.

“So, upgrading and developing exceptional website is an indication that the First Bank is a serious minded financial institution which every individual will like to deal with, because information is the key for the growth of every business.”

Experts’ views

Also, an expert in website development, Mr Tunde Adewale, said, “one of the greatest things about the internet is that the size of your company does not really matter. Once people are able to get information about the company and its products and service, the sky is your limit because websites are always available and accessible 24 hours a day.”

“A well designed website by First Bank means that its customers and potential customers can visit its site every second of the day to know the information about its new and upcoming products and services which is convenient for them.

“With the development, there is no need for First Bank’s customers to go to the bank’s branch to make enquiry on any products as he or she can get all information through website at the comfort of his house or offices,” Adewale further explains.

He says: “First Bank stands out in the banking industry today because it has a website that looks good and clearly communicates quality information to its customers and prospective customers.

“More than any other, a website is only thing that can set an institution apart from its competitors. Without a website, it can be incredibly challenging to do good banking transactions because people can’t easily find quality and reliable information on your products.”

On other benefits to an institution, the website expert submits: “It is saving you time plus Customer Service. Also, quality website can reduce the stress of answering office calls and increase internal productivity, and at the same time, it helps customers find useful information without needing to call, which ultimately provides an all-around better user experience.”

In another view, Chief Research Officer (CRO) Investdata Consulting Ltd, Mr Ambrose Omorodion, believes the corporate website will further boost the bank’s e-commerce and online presence.

According to him, the increasing social media participation would make it easy access to the bank products and services.

“With technology and large online market, every organisation is targeting the youth population online activities. This has opened door for the First Bank to catch more market share, and maintain its leadership position in the banking industry,” Omorodion further added.

What customers stand to gain – FBN

Speaking on the launch of the new corporate website, Chief Executive Officer FBN Group, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, states that “as one of the key contact points to existing and potential customers, the Bank’s website remains a gateway to our business, supporting our unique value propositions and financial services solutions. As such, we are committed to continuously improve the overall user experience through intriguing content quality, exciting features and ease of navigation.

“The Bank’s new website will be updated on a regular basis with exciting features that will continue to reinforce the Bank’s resolve to promote digital customer interactions and transactions across our virtual touch points and platforms.”

Concluding, he remarks that “the website will also serve as a financial services library that will keep customers and the public abreast of various financial services solutions and offerings, thereby helping them to improve their economic and social wellbeing.”

He encourages everyone to explore the website and follow the Bank’s social media pages for updates.