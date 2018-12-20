What FG must do to preserve gains of TSA By Chinedu Odimegwu

The Treasury Single Account policy has brought a lot of benefits. However, government’s own inefficiencies and inconsistencies are hampering the policy’s sustainability and the amplification of its gains.

In this season of waning trust in the government, the gains of the TSA represent a silver lining. Although the policy was approved for implementation by the Jonathan administration, it was the regime of Muhammadu Buhari that gave it full implementation in 2015. All funds going to all the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies were collected into a single account domiciled at the Central Bank of Nigeria via a single platform. Remita, a financial technology product created by SystemSpecs Limited, was brought in to power that platform.

Prior to the implementation of the TSA, each MDA operated multiple accounts in various banks for various purposes. This proliferation of bank accounts made it difficult for the Federal Government to track revenue and manage its cash assets. Some government agencies/ ministries were not using up to half of the funds allocated to them. The remaining funds were sitting in fixed or savings accounts, yielding minimal interests.

It’s been three years now and the TSA has recorded several gains with over N8.9tn of public funds processed. In early 2018, the Federal Government mentioned the TSA while counting its gains. The implementation of the TSA continues to save Nigeria N4.7bn monthly. This amount was previously pocketed as charges by commercial banks, custodians of revenues in accounts, some of which were sometimes hidden and unknown to government. Last year, President Buhari revealed that over 20,000 of such bank accounts had been consolidated into one. In May 2018, former finance minister, Kemi Adeosun, disclosed that the Federal Government had recovered the sum of N1.6bn from a single account in a commercial bank, made possible by the TSA.

The MDAs, which also previously remitted crumbs to the Federal Government, have been forced to remit the actual figures. For example, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board’s yearly remittance went from an average of N3m to N8bn and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency’s remittance also skyrocketed suddenly. School-leavers are already enjoying the gains of the TSA as the Federal Government recently slashed the cost of application for JAMB forms on account of its recent surge in revenue.

Both the government and the opposition have touted the TSA as part of its own achievement. While the APC government lists the TSA as one of the laudable programmes it had successfully executed, the PDP says the glory for the initiative should be given to the Jonathan administration, which adopted it and laid the framework for its implementation.

Nevertheless, it is clear to say the current government has been an albatross in maximising the full benefits of its own programme. The TSA has the potential to generate more value for Nigeria than it currently does but is being encumbered by inefficiencies within the government.

One of these is the apparent disregard for the maintenance of the system put in place for the execution of the TSA. When payments are made to any government MDA, the funds are processed by a technology-driven system that remits it into a unified account domiciled with the CBN. A lot of entities have made this system possible, including the Ministry of Finance, the CBN, banks, and technology providers.

In January 2018, the Chairman of the House of Representatives ad hoc Committee on the implementation of the TSA, Damburam Nuhu, had accused the government of owing banks and other service providers, billions of naira for processing the TSA funds. The government never publicly acknowledged this debt, neither did it make serious efforts to settle with these entities who are obviously providing a service. Yet, the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation issued a statement in the aftermath of the new payment regime, declaring that the government has incurred up to N16bn in the TSA transaction cost. The Accountant-General needs to be asked, who did the N16bn go to?

Moreover, following the introduction of the new payment regime which puts the cost of running the TSA on the payers, the OAGF has embarked on a sensitisation campaign for government workers while nothing is being done to explain the new development to the public, who will bear the brunt of the sudden changes.

It is also apparent that the government is not fully committed to promoting indigenous enterprises and homegrown technology. The TSA is one of the few government initiatives that have successfully run on locally-developed technology. This would have been the proper opportunity to show the rest of the world that Nigerian technology exists and is working. Besides Remita, there are several other technology-based enterprises emanating from Nigeria with many of them obtaining foreign funding while the government watches. With the maltreatment of service providers on the TSA, other indigenous technology companies will tend to be hesitant to do business with the government.

To preserve and maximise the gains of the TSA, there must be a feasible framework by government to sustain the initiative and use it to encourage indigenous players.

