What Is the place of Ndi Igbo in Lagos and Nigeria?

An attempt to delve into what is the place of Ndi Igbo in Lagos and contemporary Nigeria is vital on account of its currency – most especially as the nation goes through yet another electioneering process. The need to know is anchored in the false narrative bandied in the public space about the Igbo man planning to take over Lagos.

This is utterly amusing. The allegation is specifically borne out of selfish interests and political mischief. Why is it only during elections that the issue of Igbo domination of cities and take over come up? The nation needs to come to terms and examine the utterances and positions of political, traditional and opinion leaders in Lagos and Nigeria regarding the Igbo man before and after the presidential election. The ominous signs of an imminent “Igbophobic” attack in Lagos are patently visible. Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu of Lagos state and the security agencies should as a matter of urgency rise up to their responsibilities.

Another pogrom against the Igbo people under any guise is unacceptable. A wise man should avoid trouble rather than trying to resolve it afterwards. Igbo people are legitimate Nigerians and law-abiding, they should not be treated as outcasts and or second class citizens in Nigeria.

For the avoidance of doubt, Nigeria is a breeding ground for ethnic based politics. It was played before and it continues. The emergence of Peter Obi as the presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, and the surprises thrown up has ruffled the political feathers of many. The unexpected defeat suffered by Bola Tinubu who was eventually declared the winner of the presidential election in his own acclaimed territory was unbelievable. The albatross of men stoking the embers of discord is the imminent collapse of decades old belief that Lagos is the property of one man.

The Igbo man is industrious and daring in all ramifications. He sees himself as an equal partner in the Nigerian project. Why shouldn’t an Igbo man be president of Nigeria? There should be equity. However, the political class views the Igbo tribe as a subjugated group who should not be allowed to join the league of national royalty. Others view them as “arrogant usurpers” who have come from far away land to dominate. The perception is almost the same everywhere in Nigeria especially during any crisis or elections.

The Igbo man bears the brunt of almost all the crises in Nigeria. His shop is either raided or burnt by hoodlums who were made to believe that a peaceful trader is their problem. One good thing about an Igbo man is that he emerges from the ashes of his predicament better and stronger. The events of pre-and post-presidential elections especially in Lagos is an isolated case which has compelled one to ask once again – what is the place of Ndi Igbo in Lagos and even Nigeria?

Lagos, the former capital of Nigeria, is a cosmopolitan city and a rallying point for all ethnic nationalities in Nigeria. It had a dual status of a state under the federation and the capital of Nigeria. The state enjoyed double rations of the national cake. With this unique status, opportunities abound in Lagos. This has propelled people from all walks of life including Igbo men to seek greener pastures in Eko. In fact, trade as a means of livelihood and survival was the major reason Igbo are found in Lagos and other parts of the country.

After the unfortunate civil war, Igbo like every human being deserves to live. They took advantage of the status of Lagos and Nigerian space to hustle like others to eke out a living. With sheer determination and discipline, many Igbo who left their homes with nothing have made tremendous success and are counted among men. Wherever an Igbo man finds himself becomes his second home. He invests without looking back and does everything at his disposal to improve his environment. They do businesses without rancour, marry, are honoured for their community and selfless services and live peacefully with their host communities. The Igbo sees the environment he finds himself as his. He opens up rural communities, builds bridges and with altruism buys the confidence of his host community.

Before independence, the role of Lagos as the centre of commerce and the value addition of the sea for trans-atlantic trade was already acknowledged. The leverage Lagos had in commerce turned out a regional concern when the north demanded that Lagos should be under separate administration to safeguard it from becoming a Yoruba preserve. This was captured in a letter sent to the British Cabinet by Oliver Lyttleton who was the Secretary of State for Colonies in 1953. Advising the British cabinet on what to do regarding Lagos, Lyttleton wrote; “The north with their deep but already somewhat shaken trust in the British and distrust of their ‘brothers’ in the West and East fear that greater autonomy now suggested for regions will lead to the West seceding when it suits them, especially as the West incorporates Lagos, at once the commercial and political capital and only effective outlet to the sea for the trade and commerce of the North… The North now insist on Lagos being a federal area under separate administration to safeguard it from becoming a Yoruba preserve and to make sure their access to the sea remains open…” From the above, it could be deduced that both the Igbo and even the north see Lagos as a vehicle to promote their trade and not for politics let alone domination.

However, whenever it is election season, false narrative of Igbo trying to take over Lagos or cities of their residence resonates. Although a typical Igbo man invests outside his home more, he was aware even at age 10 that he is a sojourner anywhere he is. That is why no Igbo man is buried outside his ancestral land. Have you asked why almost every Igbo man compulsorily travels home at the end of the year? The culture and ancestral bond have to be maintained. The dangers of promoting ‘Igbophobia’ in Lagos is an evil wind which blows nobody any good. Societies grow and develop in its heterogeneity and accommodation of others. Those who clamour for the eviction of Igbo do not contribute as much as the Igbo to the economy of Lagos and Nigeria.

An average Igbo man nurtures his trade from nothing to something but most of the big names in Nigerian business ecosystem climbed up using political powers at their disposal at some point or ride on the shoulders of men in power to the top. Those maligning the Igbo do so to protect their political and economic interests which they feel are threatened by the number of Igbo in Lagos and Nigeria. Nigerians deserve to know that the fear of a bulk vote from the larger population of Ndi Igbo against the status quo gives some politicians sleepless night. The people of Lagos know their traducers; they are definitely not Ndi Igbo.

Eze writes from Kaduna via [email protected], 08060901201

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

