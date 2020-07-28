What led to VP near helicopter crash – AIB

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) on Tuesday explained that the Calverton Helicopter crash that occurred at Kabba Stadium, Kogi State on February, 2nd 2019 with Vice president Yemi Osinbajo and 11 others on board to brown out or in-flight visibility restriction due to dust or sand in the air.

The AIB Commissioner Akin Olateru told journalists on Tuesday in Abuja that the occurrence was also explained to the causal factor to include Inappropriate landing technique, non-adherence to company procedures for known or anticipated brownout condition during landing and lack of risk assessment, limited landing site preparation and planning prior to commencement of the flight.

The report revealed that about 13:46hrs on February 2, 2019 the helicopter departed Abuja runway 22 for Kabba. On board were 12 persons including the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, his entourage and three crew members (Pilot, Co-pilot and an Engineer).

The flight crew had noted that they sighted the intended landing area as a result of the cloud of residual dust generated by the downwash of a Police helicopter but unfortunately they encountered a brownout condition during the hover to land, which led to the loss of external visual references, spatial disorientation and loss of situational awareness.

“These however resulted in a misjudgement of distance and ground clearance and as the flight crew tried to control the helicopters movements for landing, it landed hard and rolled over on its right side.”

He further explained that the serious Incident involving Bombardier DHC-8-Q400 aircraft owned and operated by Aero Contractors inbound Lagos from Port Harcourt of bluish smoke which gradually increased in density within the cabin to Engine oil leaked onto a hot surface of the engine causing fumes which mixed with the engine bleed air supply to the air conditioning system, resulting in smoke in the aircraft cabin, cockpit and lavatory/ cargo compartments.

The report also said the causal factor of the Diamond DA-40 aircraft owned and operated by International Aviation College, which veered from the runway of the Ilorin International Airport On 27th of March, 2014 to the crew carrying out the approach and landed with landing gears not extended.