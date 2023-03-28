What Tinubu’s political pedigree means for Nigeria – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the political pedigree of Nigeria’s president-elect, Bola Tinubu, will serve as assets for good governance.

He also said Nigeria will experience effective governance under the administration of Bola Tinubu.



The president said this in a statement on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

“As the President-elect prepares to take over mantle of leadership at 71, the President affirms that his political pedigree from the 90’s, active role in party politics, being elected Senator and later Governor of Lagos State, and diligent involvement in structure of leadership at the Executive and Legislative levels for many years, will serve as asset for good and effective governance.



“President Buhari believes Asiwaju’s warmth, friendliness and generosity has set the pace for a network of friends, home and abroad, that will shape his presidency with requisite expertise to guide the economy, and consolidate on the investments of past leaders, particularly in people-first development and infrastructure,” he said.

He also felicitated with Tinubu ahead of his birthday on Wednesday, March 29.



The statement added, “President Buhari prays for the wellbeing of Asiwaju and his family.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

