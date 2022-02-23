What to expect as Buhari visits Nasarawa

For two days beginning from today Thursday through Friday, President Muhammadu Buhari would spend two days in Nasarawa state to commission some legacy projects embarked upon by the current administration in the state. MOHAMMED YANGIDA reports.

As the saying goes, when a king visits his subjects, everyone would know that such visit is so important that it remains memorable long after the king leaves.

Although this particular visit would not be the first of President Muhammad Buhahri to Nasarawa state, but this, in the views of many, would be historic and unique for the administration of Engr Abdullahi Sule as he hosts the president to commission some legacy projects embarked upon by his administration in the last two and half years.

In 2019, during his campaign, Sule had pledged to leave the state better than he met it knowing fully well that the state was in dire need of development.

First of all, he brought his private sector background into governance and stepped up efforts in improving Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state while the resources so made available needed prudent management.

Governor Sule wasted no time in hitting the ground running with the Nasarawa Economic Development Strategy (NEDS) document being launched, in addition to the inauguration of the State Economic Advisory Council which consists of renowned economic experts and professionals that brought their knowledge and experience to bear in the running of the state’s economic programme.

It is the assemblage of these eminent personalities and NEDS document as well as the commitment of the governor and his team that is responsible for the legacy projects now ready for commissioning by President Buhari.

Completion of Lafia Cargo Airport

For example, in his avowed commitment not to abandon any project initiated by his predecessors merely on the ground of politics, Governor Sule took up the task of completing the Lafia Cargo Airport which was started by Senator Al-Makura, his immediate predecessor.

Sule argued that there must have been an informed reason as to the initiation of the project and that instead of abandoning it for technical reasons or mistakes noticed, there was the need to ensure that the taxpayers’ revenue and other resources put into the project are made to benefit the people.

Today, the airport has been remodelled and improved upon technically so that it could perform maximally. The very fact that the president is landing at the airport and commissioning it with ‘state of the art’ facilities provided, would no doubt, send the story wide to the world for investors who are willing to take advantage of the mineral, agricultural, industrial and tourism potentials that abound in the state.

Already, corporate organisations like Dangote, Azman and many others have no reason to dither when it comes to moving in and out of the state on business trips.

Improvement in power

The hardships faced by people of the state in terms of acute shortage of power supply from the national grid is about to end. This is because in the last few weeks, the Niger Delta Power Company began test transmission of supply from its Akurba Power Sub-station. The sub -station comprised 2/1SOMVA-330/132 KV and 2/60MVA -132/33KVA. So far, the transmission lines have the capacity of meeting the power need of Lafia and other towns in the state.

Residents of the state, Lafia in particular, are in a state of excitement with the commissioning of 330/132/3kV, 2x150MVA and 2x60MVA transmission sub-stations constructed in Lafia just weeks away.

It would be the first time that the state capital, Lafia and its environments would be connected to the national grid since its creation on October 1, 1996.

When energised, residents of Lafia and its environs would experience both social and economic boom as electricity supply would get a big boost.

There is no doubt that the project will enhance uninterrupted power supply. Before now, investigation shows that even the Government House in Lafia could not run on electricity from the distribution network because the 33kV line that comes from Akwanga is grossly inadequate to power the state capital and its environs.

So far, the test transmission indicates that history is about to be made with regular and efficient power supply made possible for the people thereby stimulating more economic activities amongst the citizenry.

The project has tremendous local content built into it as most of the technicians and engineers who did the construction were Nigerians thereby increasing local capacity, as many factories including heavy industries are now springing up in the state in anticipation of the commissioning of the transmission substation as they are now rest assured of adequate supply of electricity.

Skills acquisition centre

The Vocational and Skills Acquisition Training Centre located along Jos road and precisely beside the Isa Mustapha Agwai 1 Polytechnic Lafia is a multi-billion-naira project which the governor and his administration holds very dear. This is another project inherited from the previous administration but its importance to the development of the state in terms of providing skills for youth is the reason for its completion and being ready for commissioning today. The centre would focus on Electrical/Electronics, Fitter Machinists and Motor Mechanics, Fabrication/Welding, Carpentry and Joinery as well as Air Conditioning and ICT.

It would also incorporate Building Technology, Vehicle Body works, Science, Robotic and Cooling, Painting and Decoration, Plumbing works and Sanitary Technology as well as Agric Mechanical Technology in its training programme.

Modern motor parks

The Karu and Lafia Mega Motor Parks are being constructed, equipped and commissioned to accommodate increased commercial activities that is envisaged in the state.

They are fitted with world class facilities compared to that obtainable in other parts of the world. Karu is the gateway to Abuja and most residents of the town travel out of it to carry out their business in the Federal Capital Territory.

The regrettable part is that there is no well-planned motor park for use by passengers who travel in or out of Abuja from this axis. In order to curb the disorderly manner in which transporters operate, the Karu Mega Motor Park which would accommodate over 900 vehicles has been put in place to facilitate easy, well-co-ordinated and secured transportation.

The same reason informed the transformation of the Old Mechanic Village in Lafia into a mini modern motor park to also accommodate about 250 vehicles. The parks are to operate purely as commercial outfits and are well equipped with business facilities like restaurants, banking outlets, filling station, toilets and others. It is expected that youths would take advantage of the parks to put up businesses in order to get them busy.

Another project is the popular Lafia Cattle Market road also known as Shinge Road which would be commissioned by the president during this visit. This cattle market is noted as one of the biggests in the North Central zone of the country and attracts cattle owners, traders and buyers from across the country.

The popularity of the market which has its activities attaining peak on Thursdays and Sundays attracts huge commercial transactions worth millions of naira. This market provides employment for so many people and it has been a source of income for many families. The wisdom behind the construction of this road is to further enhance the economic activities undertaken here.

President Buhari also commissions the Keffi Neighbourhood Market alongside the Keffi Square during this visit. The ancient city of Keffi had before now been having its commercial activities in the Old Market which had become an eye sore thereby prompting the governor to initiate its reconstruction into a modern neighbourhood market.

Commercial activities would now blossom without much hitches and the peoples’ economic power better enhanced in the process. The Keffi Square on the other hand would enable the people hold social gatherings and interact freely as opposed to the old days when such modern facilities were not available.

The town’s proximity to Abuja will certainly reduce the stress on facilities in the FCT as some events could be held in Keffi.

Like other state capitals, Lafia is set to enjoy the services provided by the apex bank courtesy of its branch in the town. Before the edifice came into being, the state took the long trip to either Abuja, Jos or Makurdi to transact businesses.

As it is now, this branch will not just ease business transactions but provides employment to indigenes of the state as well as boost small scale businesses through their robust programmes.

Therefore as these all-important projects are being commisioned, it is kudos to the president and Governor Sule who was always on the road to Abuja to engage authorities about his policies and projects.