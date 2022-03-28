What’s the fate of almajirai?

Almajiri is an informal educationa system which is predominantly practiced in Northern Nigeria. Almajirai are teenagers ages of 4-17 who are sent away from their dwelling by their respective parents, to seek Islamic knowledge, source for sustenance, and clothes themselves by begging for alms from people.

The almajiri system has produced prime leading Islamic intellectuals in Norther Nigeria but along the cord the system has been altered with the rise in population thereby making it a system that makes children of tender age susceptible to danger.

It’s awful how almajirai are abandoned to cater for themselves despite the fact that parents should be responsible for the need of their children and provide them with education. Sadly, parents choose to neglect their responsibility towards their children and abandon them at the premature phase of their lives. This is unfair and should be tackled else it will erode our societal values.

Numerous discussions and symposia have held on the predicaments of the almajirai and how to reform the system. But it is all an exercise in futility because there has been practically no action to stem the tide.

The government, civil society organisations and traditional leaders have a role to play in this regard. The government should enact legislation that will prohibit parents from taking their children to almajiri school. In addition, government at all levels should make primary and secondary school free and compulsory so that poor and vulnerable parents can send their children to both formal and informal schools for the the good of our society.

Abdulsalam Alkali,

Department of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri.