Confusion as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp ‘crash’

Millions of users are currently stranded following as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp go down across the world.

Users are seeing error messages on all three services across iOS applications as well as on the web.

Users are being greeted with error messages such as: “Sorry, something went wrong,” “5xx Server Error,” and more.

The outage is affecting every Facebook-owned platform, according to data on Downdetector and Twitter. This includes Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger.



The outages appear to have started around 11:40 am ET/8:40 am PT and all of those services remain inaccessible.

The outages quickly started trending on Twitter as users flocked to the competing social network to check to see if other users were affected by the down time.



Humorously, the hashtag “#DeleteFacebook” is also trending on Twitter as the company battles continued pushback against the effects its platforms have on younger users.



While some Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp outages only affect certain geographic regions, the services are down worldwide today. This includes the United States, the UK, Brazil, Kuwait, and more.



The outage is also affecting platforms and services that use Facebook login. Niantic, creator of Pokémon GO, says that it is “looking into reports of errors associated with Facebook login, and will update here once we have more information.”



Facebook’s internal Workplace site and associated services for employees are also suffering from an outage on Monday, according to Jane Manchun Wong.



Facebook has not yet publicly commented on the ongoing outages affecting all of its services.