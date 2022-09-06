WHD: Orphans thumb up Julius Berger’s food, cash donations

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc marked this year’s World Humanitarian Day Monday with visitation to All Saints Orphanage, Palm Grove Estate, Lagos where sundry items including foodstuff and cash were donated to the management and children.

The World Humanitarian Day is an international day dedicated to recognise humanitarian personnel, caregivers and victims of humanitarian crisis. According to the United Nations, the theme for World Humanitarian Day 2022 is #ItTakesAVillage. The theme is built upon the metaphor; “It takes a village to raise a child” which contributes greatly to socio-economic progress.

A press statement by the media unit of the engineering giant, Tuesday, quoted the founder of the orphanage, Rev (Mrs.) Dele George as expressing profound excitement at the donations by Julius Berger Nigeria, saying it represents the best the orphanage has received in recent times.

“This is one of the best donations we have received. Everybody knows how food has become very expensive, but God has been faithful using people and organisations like Julius Berger to bless us. We are happy that on this day of world charity we are receiving these generous and reassuring donations from Julius Berger,” she said.

She assured Julius Berger that the donations would be used for the welfare of the children of the Home, adding: “…we recognise and commend Julius Berger for all the good works they do. We are happy today that we have also become one of the recipients of Julius Berger’s compassionate corporate social responsibility initiatives.”

On his part, the head of Corporate Communications of Julius Berger Plc, James Agama said showing care and being humanitarian to people, communities and organisations such as Little Saints Orphanage is part of the corporate culture of the engineering construction company.

He admonished the founder and management of the orphanage to continue to take good care of the children because as caregivers, God will always have a way to reward them richly.

Julius Berger’s Team lead, Engr. (Mrs) Rasheedat Anifowoshe, later presented a cheque donation of N500, 000 to the founder of the Home for the use of the orphanage.

