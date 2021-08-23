WHD: UNESC pledges peace, appoints Adesina as envoy

To mark the sacrifices by international humanitarian aid workers who died or were wounded in the cause of their duties, the United Nations Economic and Social Council (UNESC), has decided to align itself with United Nations General Assembly to mark World Humanitarian Day.

UNESC, Office of the Special Adviser/Representative on Community Peace and Development (CPD) for Africa has pledged its commitment to strengthening relationships in order to achieve sustainable peace building, economic and development in Nigeria and Africa at Large.

The Special Adviser and Representative to UNESC on Community Peace and Development (CPD), Professor Babalola Muyiwa, during the press conference, stated that the CPD office has been transformed into a National and International Think Tank to formulate policies on issues of communal peace, social cohesion, development, political participation and leadership.

It also engages citizens by providing support for inclusive dialogue and advocacy initiatives through the members of Community Peace and Development Committee. The committee appointed Senior Special Adviser to President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, as the chairman and has the following as advisers; Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Chairman Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligent, Senator Abdullahi Gobir, General Charles Okoro (rtd), former Minister of State for Education, Senator Iyabo Anisulowo, Northern/Southern Governors Forum and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The committee also has Professor Muyiwa Babalola as the National Coordinator and Special Adviser on Community Peace and Development. Others are: Barrister Danladi Ismail, Apostle Dr. Chuks Alozie, Professor Anosike Celine, Abdullahi Bulama, Dr.Tokunbo Akeredolu, Hassana Alhassan, Zainab Misa, Hon. Felix Idowu, Musa Salisu, Hon. Oliver Suleiman and Hajiya Binta Edet Saeed.

He further stated that peace is a concept of societal friendship and harmony in the absence of hostility and violence. He said peace is commonly used to mean lack of conflict and freedom from fear of violence between individuals and groups.