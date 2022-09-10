Wheat farming profitable venture, worth doing – Juli

The Bauchi state branch of the Wheat Farmers Association in Nigeria on Friday reiterated the determination of the federal government towards supporting and encouraging members to vigorously pursue wheat production for food security.

At a press briefing in Bauchi held on the activities of the association in the state, the chairman, Mohammed Juli Adamu, said there was no any profitable business worth millions of the Naira that “one can dedicatedly pursue apart from foreign transaction that is better than wheat farming, hence it is worth doing.”

He said the association had been assured by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Central Bank of Nigeria, the co-sponsors of the dry season farming, that the government would not relent in the assisting members to enhance their agricultural production.

“With the purchase of quality wheat seeds last year by the Central Bank of Nigeria and the subsequent bumper harvest by wheat farmers in the wheat growing states, the government was really encouraged to support the famers in possible ways to enhance the production of the commodity in large scale,” he said.

Juli appealed to Bauchi wheat farmers, “especially those who are yet to repay the loans given to them, to hasten the repayment in the farm produce, cash or kind.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

WhatsApp

