When Buratai warned recruits on cowardice in battle

From Musa Umar Bologi Kano The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.

Gen. Tukur Buratai has warned recruits that the service does not tolerate any act of cowardice exhibited by personnel in case of adversary threat during operations.

The army chief gave the warning Weekend while addressing recruits of 77 regular Intake of the Depot Nigerian Army, after their battle inoculation at Falgore forest in Doguwa Local Government Area of Kano state.

The recruits were undergoing their final training, code named Exercise Kun Gama, as part of requirements to qualify them as soldiers.

Buratai who was represented by Chief of Training and Operations, Maj.

Gen. Lamidi Adeosun said that the innovations introduced in the training of the recruits at the forests was necessitated by the army’s experience during internal security operations.

He said the realistic training in the forest would enhance the courage of the recruits when faced with real battle filed situations.

He reminded them that joining the army was their personal choices; hence they must be ready to serve their country anywhere and at any time.

He said: “It is my candid opinion that the activities we have witnessed today will further strengthen the recruits and enhance their knowledge as well as self-confidence when expose to the real battle environment.

“The Depot Nigerian Army has keyed into my directive for the year 2017 and 2018 training circle, which I underscore the importance of realistic training as a measure towards professionalism.

“The recruits, I want to remind you that it was your personal decision and choice to join the Nigerian Army.

You are to note, therefore, that soldering is synonymous with battle and war fighting.

This implies that you could at any time be exposed to battle field situation as you have experiences during the tactical and battle inoculation phases of the Exercise Kun Gama.

“This is almost certain considering the contemporary security challenges in our country, which necessitated deployments in the fight against insurgency, especially in the North east and other parts of our dear country.

“It is my believe that having received sound training from your instructors, you are all fully really to contribute your quota to the Nigerian Army ongoing efforts at ensuring that the national security challenges facing our country are decisively dealt with and surmounted.

“Let me warn that the army high command will not tolerate any act of cowardice in case of adversary threat from any of you.” He commended the Commandants Depot Nigerian Army, Nigerian Army School of Infantry, Nigerian Army School of Artillery, and Warrant Officers Academy their efforts at ensuring they produce “ highly motivated, professionally sound, disciplined and courageous young soldiers.” The Commandant Deport Nigerian Army, Maj.

Gen. Victor Ezugwu said over 3,984 recruits undergone the two weeks training in the forest.

He said the battle inoculation was organised to kill the fear of battle in them in order to survive in a real battle situation.

Speaking to journalists after the exercise, Representative of the Speaker of House of Representative and Chief of the House, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, said the presence of the army in the forest since last year had improved security situation in the surrounding communities.

Doguwa who is also the member representing the area in the House of Representatives said the communities around the forest, before now, could not sleep with their eyes closed due to activities of bandits.

He said: “As a result of the leave of the Chief of Army Staff this forest was made a centre of military training by the army.

I thank the Nigerian Army for doing what they are doing here because they have accorded us peace and comfort which we were denied in the past by the armed bandits.

“By what I have seen today and what the army will continue to do, not only in Falgore forest but in other areas nationwide, it has confirm to me that the Armed Forces of Nigeria, especially the Nigerian Army, is an organisation that must be respected for what they are doing to keep our country united and secured.

“With what the army is doing here in the forest and having seen what they trainees and officers are undergoing one can rightly said that no amount of resources can be too much for the Armed Forces of Nigeria.” Before the army established a training camp, Falgore forest designated mainly for games protection in southern Kano State, was a deadly plantation due to activities of armed bandits, cattle rustlers and kidnappers.

The forest covers an area of about 1000 square kilometer, and lies in Tudun Wada, Doguwa and Sumaila local government areas of Kano state, with boundary line between Kano, Kaduna and Bauchi states respectively.

Last year the army took over the forest as one of its training grounds after it launched exercise Harbin Kunama II, which was aimed at combating activities of the criminals.

It had launched a special exercise in 2016 tagged Harbin Kunama I in Dan Sadau forest, Zamfara states, to deal with armed bandits and cattle rustler that terrorise residents of state.

Faced with similar challenge, the army launched exercise Harbin Kunama II in Kafanchan, Kaduna state, and extended it to Falgore forest in Kano state, and parts of Plateau and Bauchi states

