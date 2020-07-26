When DFID trained journalists, others on Covid-19

Some selected journalists and traditional rulers were trained on how to manage the Covid-19 and its related pandemic in Jigawa state recently. BAYO MUHAMMAD ALABIRA writes on the training.

It has been established recently that media practitioners are among the most vulnerable to Corona virus infection in the society. The industry is said to be second to paramedics who always have direct contact with the victims or patients of Covid-19. More so because media people are among those who risk their lives to disseminate the stories as well as feed the general public with the latest information and updates regarding the pandemic. Sequel to this development, a supported-health project funded by DFID through a programme known as LAFIYA organised a two-day training/workshop for over 30 journalists representing various media houses in Jigawa state recently with the aim of building their capacity on the best way to report the covid19-related issues and public enlightment programmes.

This is so because the media may likely be infected directly especially those who work directly with ‘top class’ citizens because they normally travel overseas or to other big cities on official engagements and in the process easily contract the virus.Journalists, like any other persons or group in the world, need to be protected in order to enable them report exactly what they see. This protection has become neccesary considering the danger practitioners pass through in gathering their materials and write reports and disseminate such to the public. This was why representatives of some media houses were thoroughly groomed by selected resource persons in the two-day programme.Although the media all over the world suffer from the same problem while reporting infected areas/victims, among others, but this programme has been streamedlined to the media in Nigeria as well as Jigawa state in paticular. According to the two resource persons, Dr Nura Ado and Dr Abdulrahman during the two-day training, the aims and objectives of the workshop are neccesary for the well-being of practising journalists.”It is all about how the media can investigate, authenticate and uncover anything under a cover; unveil anything behind the curtain through filtering and differentiating in order to sip and remove the shaft from the grains”.This, according to them is because the media usually go extra-miles to get first hand reports in line with the ethics of the profession. Also, the workshop was all about how the media men can maneuver to get their reports without being infected by any deadly pandemic. The workshop became neccesary because in most cases, journalists are not bared from getting into any place for their reports in line with their jurisdiction and practices.

During the training programme, papers were presented on diffirent topics dealing with Covid-19 infection, prevention, control, public enlightment and the role of media in updating the covid19 pandemic.



Objectives

The training has also unveiled the aims and objectives of the newly introduced LAFIYA programme designed to promote public healthcare service delivery, transparency and accountability especially around reproductive, child and maternal health.

The training observed that despite the fact the lockdowns and restriction on entering states/movements, the pandemic still ravages the entire world. Therefore, the need for restriction to some areas is necesary. This is why this enlightenment through workshops of this nature is a welcome development.

The training identified gaps in public knowledge with regard to covid-19 infection, prevention and its management. The training further indentifies rumours and fake news which negate the war against the pandemic in Nigeria.

While the conflicting theories on the origin of Covid19 has also played a siqnificant role in confusing the public on the existence and the danger of Covid-19, inadequate supply of Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) to health practitioners and general public has been identified during the training programme.

Also, the phobia generated by the pandemic also led to the breakdown of public healthcare service delivery. This was why the early days of the pandemic threw the entire nation into confusion. How to control the Pandemic is still the issue that are not yet resolved. Even at this stage, there people who don’t agree, but believe that the pandemic is not just about politics by those in power.



Resolutions

The meeting resolved that media campaigns against covid19 should be sustained as more cases recorded on a daily basis would continue unless serious measure is done. The meeting agreed that there should be more public enlightenment programmes on the appropriate use of PPEs.

It also agreed that media practitioners should redouble their efforts as frontliners in the fight against the virus by communicating to the public the right information at the right time about the progress.



It further agreed that Jigawa media practitioners need to be trained and retrained and updated as the pandemic continues to rise in the country. The meeting resolved that the media would work hand in hand with civil society organisations to properly and effectively monitor the activities of health managers and health facilities in order to ensure effective service delivery.

The meeting also agreed that LAFIYA programme should always work closely with the media to achieve effective result for sustainability in line with the goals of the programme. With the closed working relationship with the media, the better the nation would be. By this, the entire country would be covered through media reportage.



Gingering traditional rulers

Similarly, a one-day eligthenment programme has also been organised for traditional rulers including religious leaders at the Manpower Development Institute (MDI).

Being the closest with the general public rural and urban areas, the better the enlightenment. This is because this can only be achieved successfully through the tradional and religious leaders in the state.

The Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Nuhu Mohammadu Sanusi, warned the general public in both urban and rural areas to be wary of the Corona virus pandemic in the society. He warned that every society, being it community, rural, urban, villages and hamlet should gear up in defence against this pandemic. By so doing, he said the entire state would be saved from the calamity as well as unforeseen development.



According to the Emir who was represented by the Galadiman Dutse, Alhaji Bashiru Mohammadu Sanusi, “Covid19 pandemic is more than a reality because many people have been infected with it, sufferred from it and hundred of others had already died from the disease all over the world”.

He further expressed regret saying, “Presently, there are people who could not belief that the pandemic is a reality which is dangerous to all of us in this country. The earlier we accept it, the better for all of us. Because whenever the calamity hits a particular area, those within the area should not go outside the area and the same thing aplies to those who are outside.

“I call on our people both rural and urban dwellers to be observing all the rules and guidelines given out by the medical people so that a lot can be achieved by our communities, towns, cities as well as villages. No area is exempted from this, no matter how local or urban the area is,” he warned.

The Emir went into memory lane that, “When polio came into our society, we all refused to accept it; our people did not believe the story until the disease had eaten depth into the fibre of our society which was an after-thought. The polio would have been cured if our societies had accepted it from its early stage”.

Earlier, the tate team leader, Dr Abdullahi Maiwada, said traditional and religious leaders are too important to be left out of this programme. Therefore, he pleaded with them to educate their followers about the reality of Covid19. He explained that the use of facemask, hand sanitisers and social distancing must be strictly observed.