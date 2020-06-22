When Father’s Day is worth celebrating

Another opportunity presents itself to celebrate fatherhood as the nation marks the Father’s Day earlier in the week. The importance of fatherhood in the family, society, and the nation can never be over-emphasised. As heads of their various homes, fathers would continue to chart the right way for their family to thread. Aside from providing for the needs of his immediate family, any responsible father should be able to defend his family from any form of aggression and danger.

Various accounts have been given on the origin of the father’s day. One of the schools of thought believes that the holiday was when a woman in 1910 began promoting the idea of a United States of America holiday for fathers because she was raised alongside five siblings by a single parent named William Jackson Smart. Another version alludes that in 1907, a mining disaster in Monongah, West Virginia, killed about 361 workers including 250 fathers in which a local service was held the following year that eventually led to the celebration. In this part of the globe, fathers face several challenges ranging from unemployment, financial incapacity, work pressure, inability to meet up with the pending commitment to extended family members, religious obligations, training of the kids, and other key responsibilities.

Unfortunately, despite this reality that fathers are the backbones of their homes, many men are unable to meet up with the expected standards. Why is this so? The day should enable us to have a deep reflection that fathers remain critical within the family institution. It offers an opportunity to evaluate how fathers have been discharging their duties as the head of the family to correct any filial shortcomings. No doubt, enormous powers lie in the hands of fathers and father-figures. Hence, the use of these powers invariably has a profound impact on the lives of the children and other members of their households. Nothing should prevent fathers from being protective of their families by according them great priority through the spending of quality time with children and deploying their influence and talents to guide them positively.

Today, an increase in social vices among youths can be traced to fathers’ absence in the training of their children right from infancy. As a result of this, many women have been made to become single mothers and solely nurturing their kids. This creates a problem for the proper upbringing of a child because for a child to be properly groomed with the right moral standards, the father should be contributory to the process by being physically available to give the time, resources and moral support. Men should never be found wanting in living up to their responsibilities in grooming their children and wards and avoid exposing them to social vices and moral ills.

Fatherhood is the ever a complex process that requires having the understanding and responsibilities of a man to his wife, children, and society at large. The absence of fathers in training the children has serious social menace and avoidable consequences such as divorce, which would eventually have a negative influence on the children. The family is better off when fathers and mothers stay together to raise the children. In doing this, they attempt to understand their differences, similarities and in the process, live happily together. The home is meant to be a place to celebrate and not a place to cause disaffection, hatred, and lack of respect. Fathers, as breadwinners, should stand up to their responsibilities, irrespective of the prevailing circumstance and condition such as when their wives earn more than they do financially by pushing responsibilities away from the man.

Fatherhood carries a great sense of responsibility. It is neither the ability to father nor the ability to have a child that makes one a real father; it is the courage to bring up one, ability to raise one that makes someone a father in the sense that the responsibilities of fatherhood are not only whether one is a biological father or not. Fathers have a role to play in the lives of so many not just their biological children but many of them that have no fathers by setting examples to lead an exemplary life. This vacuum becomes a big issue for a child as he/she grows up without a father. From infancy, children have a lot to learn a lot from their parents. Fathers should ensure that they monitor their children, make sure that they are not drifting away, and letting children know that the eyes of their father are constantly on them.

Fathers should remember to be constructive in approaching the issues of life, pursue integrity, holiness, righteousness, be a critical thinker, and accept responsibilities. To make fathers truly fathers, they should be celebrated, allowed to eat from their toil by being paid their salaries and allowances to discharge their domestic responsibilities. To become great fathers requires putting the right things in place by every member of the family and society. This is when it matters and it becomes gladdening and worthy to celebrate father’s day.