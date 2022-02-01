When rising mental health cases in Nigeria rattled Reps



Last week, the House of Representatives made move through a resolution, towards addressing the rising cases of mental health issues in Nigeria. JOSHUA EGBODO writes.

Alarming statistics

In the opinion of the global health body, World Health Organisation (WHO), about 20 million Nigerians are affected by one form of mental health challenge or another, a figure which to many experts in the field was alarming, especially within a figure of about 450 million cases globally.

The WHO sees mental health as “a state of well-being in which the individual realizes his or her own abilities, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully, and is able to make a contribution to his or her community”.

Less attention/neglect?

With the alarming figures, experts are of the view that the issue may not have been given the needed attention. In a recent study carried out as part of the activities for the Virtual Internship Programme at the West African Academy of Public Health (VIP-WAAPH), a flagship programme of the West African Institute of Public Health (WAIPH), 2021 Cohort, Group 11, led by Yusuf Hassan Wada, the team which saw the issue as a neglected part of the country’s public health argued that in Nigeria, the disparity between available healthcare services and need for mental health services is palpable.

It though agreed that the country has made significant advances on challenging public health problems, health-related policy development and legislation in trying to achieve health for all policy, “there have been challenges with regards to mental health services including that of policy development and legislation, financing, research, training and integration of mental health care into primary health care”.

In arriving at some of its inferences, the team said it consulted relevant publications, official document, policy statement, blueprints, work plans of the relevant organizations responsible for mental care and services locally and globally, amongst other approaches.

“Mental health is an integral part of health and well-being, and yet it’s been neglected in this part of the world. Furthermore, the World Health Organizarion (WHO) estimates that worldwide, 450 million people have a mental disorder and 25% of the population will suffer from mental illness at some times in their lives”, the study report in reference stated.

It further stated that in 2019, a survey on mental health in Nigeria, by Africa Polling Institute (API) and EpiAFRIC showed how awareness of mental health is low in Nigeria, with most respondents been aware that they have mental health disorder, recognized it and commonly caused by drug abuse, possession by evil spirits and sickness of the brain and majority of the patients are taken to prayer houses for spiritual interventions.

Reps on the move

While these concerns rage, the House of Representatives last week, during its Thursday plenary unanimously passed a resolution with several mandates to bodies charged with the responsibility of addressing such challenges to be up to their games, fallout of a motion by Hon. Uchechuku Nnam-Obi, who drew attention of the green chamber to the troubling challenges.

It mandated its Committees on Health Institutions and Healthcare Services to liaise with the Federal Ministry of Health towards improving mental health facilities around the country and further carry out serious sensitisation of Nigerians on the issue.

The House also mandated its Committee on Health Institutions to explore the modalities of liaising with stakeholders in the health sector to promote, educate and sensitise Nigerians on mental health and report back within six weeks for further legislative action.

Specific concerns

The lawmaker in presenting the motion before his colleagues noted that the WHO considers mental health as a state of wellbeing in which the individual can cope with the stress of life, work productively and contribute to the community, a statement in line the definition earlier cited in this piece.

He explained that mental illness manifests in mood disorder, anxiety disorder, trauma-related disorder, personality disorder, old age-related disorder, substance abuse disorder or mental pattern that causes significant distress or impairment of personal functioning, stressing that three out of 10 Nigerians have one form of mental illness or the other, but that presently and unfortunately, there is no mental health legislation in Nigeria.

The lawmaker argued that the Nigerian mental health policy was the only framework that grant access to mental healthcare, dealing with mental and neurological disorders in the country, discouraging stigmatization against persons with mental disorders and has to a great level, institutionalised standards for Psychiatric practices, a development he insisted was good enough.

“The increase in cases of depression is traceable to multifactorial inter and intrapersonal issues which leads to suicidal death in the country and this requires urgent attention,” he said, noting further that Nigeria has only 130 Psychiatrists with over 20 million citizens suffering from mental disorders. “With the few functional mental health facilities and inadequate mental health practitioners in the country, mental health cases are left for traditional practitioners, hence the upsurge in mental health in Nigeria”, he submitted.

Going forward

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila at a recent training for health workers in Plateau state, gave assurances that the parliament will continue to optimally fund the sector, describing how the COVID-19 outbreak exposed the inefficiencies in Nigeria’s health institutions.

“We’re all aware that in Nigeria, we have health problems; problem with our infrastructure, problem with our health personnel and so many other things….we have our legislative agenda in the House of Representatives, and health reform is a cardinal point of our legislative agenda. We’ve been doing all we can in terms of budgeting and other things…”.

Though his submission made no specific reference to mental health issue, beyond the parliament, more attention has been suggested by experts. Such pundits commended the move by Lagos State Government towards reducing deaths occasioned by mental disorders. To many, the state seemingly the highest number of reported suicides as a result of mental health issues.

The lawmaker, Nnam-Obi who moved the motion in question on floor of the House of Representatives last expressed worry that the rising statistics are troubling, in the face of the continued lack of a legal framework towards addressing the issue.

Analysts, therefore, insisted that it was a wake-up call on the parliament to work the talk, especially, the committees mandated to take action, and to do so urgently too.