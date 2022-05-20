When will the Ebonyi communal war end?

In this piece, PAUL OKAH reports that wars have torn apart communities in Ebonyi state, including Abaomege and Ishinkwo, communities under Onicha local government area of the state, which have been involved in a communal war since 2020, over disputed ownership of a piece of land that has claimed lives and property of residents.

Since the creation of Ebonyi state in 1996, many communities in the state have engaged in communal wars, sometimes over controversial ownership of parcels of land, leading to loss of lives and property of residents and displacement of hundreds of people.

In the last two decades, the media is often awash with news of communal wars in Ebonyi State, including Ezza/Ezillo communal war, Ezza/Effium war, among others, with the end of one war leading to the start of another.

Oftentimes, the communal wars spread from Ebonyi state, leading to reports of inter-state wars involving Ebonyi and Cross River state, including Amagu/Adadama war, Ekoli-Edda/ Erei war, among others.

Abaomege/Ishinkwo communal war

Recently, residents of Abaomege and Ishinkwo, communities under Onicha local government area of Ebonyi State, appealed to the state governor, Engr David Nweze Umahi, for urgent intervention in stopping a two-year communal war that has been claiming lives and property of residents.

In separate interviews with this reporter, the residents said over 200 lives and property worth millions of Naira have been lost by both sides of the communities since the war started in June, 2020, over ownership of a piece of land.

Also, an Abuja-based Nollywood actor and car dealer, Mr. Delaw Eze, who hails from Abaomege, lamented loss of lives and property in the two communities, as a result of the communal clashes, alleging that the state government is playing politics with lives of residents and not interested in curbing the menace.

Mr. Eze said communal clashes in the state involving Abaomege and Ishinkwo communities, over a piece of land, have led to the loss of over 230 people in the two communities, while their representatives in government keep silent.

He said: “June 2022 will make it two years that the Abaomege and Ishinkwo communities started fighting over a piece of land. The two communities no longer go to farm nor stay home alone as no one knows what will happen next. All the indigenes living close to the boundary have vacated their homes, while their homes are being used as the battlefield.

“I’ve been in the inbox of Governor Dave Umahi to intervene, but he has always played down my requests and sometimes insults me. I have proof of our numerous chats. He once directed his deputy to convene a stakeholders meeting outside the two communities, after my engaging him on WhatsApp. After the meeting, they came up with a four-point agenda, which was announced by the PRO of Onicha LGA. However, up till today, none of those four points has been implemented.

“Last year, members of the two communities approached the government to come and demarcate the land, so that they will have a clear boundary for everyone to know and stay clear of it. The government promised to come with bulldozers to make a wide and clear boundary since they already have a boundary, as agreed in court. However, the government failed to do so even as I speak with you.”

Lamentations

On his part, a resident of Ishinkwo, Edeh Philemon Chukwudi, lamented the helplessness of the communities in curbing the war, saying that, before now, the two communities have lived in peace for over 34 years, inter-marrying and creating robust economic/business environment for themselves, adding that innocent strangers are also killed in the war.

He said: “The protracted communal war between Ishinkwo and Abaomege has continued to be a thorn in the flesh of the two communities and passersby alike. Before now, the two communities have lived in peace for over 34 years inter-marrying, creating a robust economic/ business environment for themselves.

“However, since June 6, 2020, it has been 23 months of festival of blood, 23 months of destructions, 23 months of living in fear, anguish and terror, 23 months of pain and sorrow, 23 months of constant gun duel, etc.

“According to government figures as of March this year, the number of lives lost to this ugly war stood at over 200. These were young men and women brimming with life. Some are passersby, according to the government, and their lives were cut short for no offence other than accessing a federal road.

“Consequently, the number of properties lost to this war cannot be quantified and it continues to increase daily. For instance, community secondary schools in Ishinkwo and Abaomege have gone up in flames, Ugwuonoko Primary School was burnt down. Hephzibah Comprehensive Secondary School, which is my alma mater, was torched, alongside other numerous private buildings and property.”

Community leaders’ disclosures

Also, speaking in a phone interview, the traditional ruler of Ishinkwo, HRH Eze Ikegwu, said the communal war between Ishinkwo and Abaomege has eaten deep into the two communities and he is personally tired of seeing his subjects die or killed.

“I stand for peace and will do anything for peace to return to our communities. It is simple for peace to return to our communities. The clergymen, led by the Bishop of Anglican Communion, Diocese of Abakaliki, Rt. Rev. Monday Chukwuma Nkwegu, have tried to solve the problem and Ishinkwo and Abaomege communities have agreed to make peace. We told the government to come and demarcate the boundary and make it obvious like a ditch. The government agreed to deploy bulldozers for the demarcation, but since last year till now, nobody can give any reason why the bulldozers have not come from the government.

“The last rainy season, the government gave the excuse of rain, but since this dry season, they are yet to accomplish it and the rain has started again. I can categorically tell you that if the government demarcates the land today, using the map and survey already with them, the crisis will stop. The only thing causing this needless war is the boundary demarcation. If the government needs us to contribute money for the bulldozers, the two communities will be ready to contribute as we want the war to end by all means possible.”

Govt reacts

In June 2020, when the war freshly broke out, Governor Umahi had visited the warring communities and ordered them to seize fire, while assuring them that the state government will do all it could to ensure that peace returns. The governor had ordered the Nigeria Army, Police and other security agencies to take over the two communities to avert further killings and destruction of lives and property, also ordering the State Ministry of Lands to take over the disputed land. However, the communal war has persisted as residents get killed every now and then.

A senior police officer in Abaomege, who pleaded for his name not to be put in print, said that the solution to the Ishinkwo and Abaomege communal war lies with the government.

“The solution to the problem lies with the government. There is a need for the presence of security men to end the Ishinkwo and Abaomege communal wars. Government should either build a security unit in that place or do anything that will bring Government presence in the place,” he said.

The director, Legal services, Ishinkwo Autonomous Community, Barr Innocent Elum, said in a statement in January that the Ebonyi state government is currently on top of the situation, raising hopes that the matter may soon end.

“The dispute started in 1902 and has defied all approaches to make peace between the communities. Several lives and property worth several millions of naira have been claimed by the intermittent bloody hostilities that characterised the disagreement.

“It should be noted that the Ishinkwo community was carved out of Ukawu and both communities have remained in a harmonious and cordial relationship that has celebrated many inter- community marriages and political cooperation. As a matter of fact, both communities still share a political Ward named Ishinkwo-Ukawu Ward,” he said.

However, when contacted Wednesday, the special assistant on media and publicity to the governor, Mr. Francis Nwaze, refused to take calls made to his phone and also refused to react to the allegations by the residents in a WhatsApp message on the subject matter.

