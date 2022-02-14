Where can you play Real Roulette online?

Although roulette has been around since the late 18th century, it attracts a high number of people up till now. In fact, it’s one of the most popular games of luck nowadays. This classic game has simple rules, comes with many different game variations, and also offers a great gaming experience for players from all over the world. Thanks to the increasing number of online casinos, the online version of roulette tends to be more and more popular among gamblers.

Today, we will dive into the exciting world of online roulette so you will know where and how you can play real roulette online.

The Best Places to Play Real Roulette Online

If you would like to try playing online roulette, the good news is that there are plenty of places where you can enjoy the online version of this classic casino game. Let’s see below where you can try your luck and start spinning the wheel.

Online Casinos

Nowadays you can find the online variation of roulette in almost every online casino. Most often, you can choose from a wide variety of roulette games available in these casinos’ games libraries. The most common versions include American roulette, European roulette, French roulette, 3D roulette, Live dealer roulette, and more. Regardless of which variation you prefer, you will certainly find some casinos that offer your favorite type of game.

When it comes to choosing the right online casino for playing roulette, you must take into consideration many things. Thus, make sure to take a look at the following factors before signing up at any gambling site:

Gaming license

Reputation

Bonuses and promotions

Game selection regarding roulette

Available deposit and withdrawal options

Security features

Customer service

Finding the best online casino that fulfills your needs can take some time. But it doesn’t have to be this way! If you don’t want to spend too much time looking for the best roulette sites in Nigeria, checking out an online casino comparison site such as this one can help you a lot.

Mobile Casino Apps

In case you would like to play on mobile instead of a computer, besides the traditional online casino sites you can also opt for mobile casino apps. These apps are designed to provide players with the best gaming experience possible on mobile devices. Therefore, playing roulette is extremely fun when using these casino applications.

Depending on the device you use, you can visit the Play Store or App Store to see which mobile casino apps are available for Nigerian players. You will certainly find some great apps that will make playing roulette with real money even more convenient on your device.

How to Play the Online Version of Roulette

Regarding the rules, online roulette is easy to play. Regardless of whether you choose American, French, European, or live dealer roulette to play, the basic steps remain the same.

Sign up at a trusted online casino and deposit money into your online casino account. Choose an online roulette game you would like to try. Place your bet(s) by clicking on the appropriate section(s) of the board. Click on the spin button to get the roulette wheel spinning (in the case of live dealer roulette, the croupier will spin the wheel for you). Wait for the ball to land on one of the numbers found on the wheel. If you are lucky enough to have the ball land on your number, you win!

As you can see, the online version of roulette doesn’t differ too much from its traditional counterpart found in land-based casino venues. Especially if you want to play live dealer roulette!

The Main Variations of Roulette

As we have already mentioned above, online roulette has many different variations, American, European, and French roulette being the main ones. Although they are quite similar to each other, it’s important to be aware of the differences. Let’s see below what you need to know about these variations!

American Roulette

Concerning American roulette, there is one thing that will help you immediately distinguish this version from the others: there is an additional 00 on the roulette wheel. Hence, the American roulette wheel comes with 38 divisions, which is one more than its European and French counterparts have. The divisions include all the numbers from 1 to 36, plus 0 and 00.

Unfortunately, with the extra 00, your chances of winning are also lower in American roulette. Thus, the house edge in this type of roulette is 5.26% which is significantly higher than in the case of other variations.

European Roulette

The European version has only a 0 on the wheel in addition to the numbers from 1 to 36. This also means that compared to the American variation, you have a higher chance to guess which number the ball will land on once the wheel is spun. Even though the house edge is not as low as in French roulette, European roulette still gives you a great chance at winning with a house edge of 2.7%.

French Roulette

When you choose the French variation of roulette in an online casino or mobile casino app, you will see that the wheel looks the same as the European roulette wheel. It features 37 divisions with numbers from 1 to 36, and a 0 pocket.

However, the French roulette table comes with a different layout than its European counterpart. This is due to the extra rules that French roulette has compared to the European variation. These rules are the following:

La partage: When you place an even-money bet and the ball falls in the 0 pocket, you will get back half of your stake.

When you place an even-money bet and the ball falls in the 0 pocket, you will get back half of your stake. En prison: In the same situation, instead of getting back half of your stake, your part will be left “in prison” locked on the table for the next spin.

These extra rules have a huge impact on your odds of winning in this variation as they lower the house edge to 1.35%. No wonder why so many people love the French version!

Roulette Bets

When playing real roulette online, you can place as many bets as you want. Although there are numerous different types of bets, they all fall into two main categories: inside bets and outside bets.

Inside bets are placed on the inner section of the roulette table and usually come with higher payouts. Among inside bets you can find the following types of bets:

Straight up

Split

Street

Corner

Basket

Line

Outside bets are made on the outside section of the roulette table. While they offer lower payouts than the above-mentioned inside bets, your chances of winning are much higher with these types of bets. See the outside bets in the following list:

Red/black

Even/odd

High/low

Column

Dozen

If you want to succeed in online roulette, make sure to learn more about how the different types of bets work.

The Bottom Line

Online roulette is one of the most played online casino games among gamblers across the globe, including Nigerian players. If you would like to try playing real roulette online, hopefully by now you know where you can find this type of game and how you can play it. It doesn’t matter which roulette variation you go for, chances are that you will enjoy spinning the wheel.