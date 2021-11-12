Whereabouts of our daughter arrested for lesbianism unknown, family cries out

A middle-aged man, Mr. Olalekan Adigun, has raised the alarm over the disappearance of his niece, Mrs. Olateju Abosede Damilola, following constant police harassment and attacks by neighbours over accusation of she being bi-sexual.

Adigun, in a recent interview with journalists said Abosede’s whereabouts was unknown following threats of arrest and public disdain that she and one Bukky Bello were lesbians.

Speaking on behave of the family of the missing girl, he said the lesbian were reportedly caught in the act and attacked leading to the involvement of the police.

“This event happened somewhere in Agege Lagos. My niece, Mrs. Olateju Abosede Damilola, was caught in the act, having fun with one Bukky Bello, her former college mate.

“They were both attacked by people in the neighbourhood but Bukky, unfortunately lost her life before reaching the hospital, due to the severity of punishment they were both subjected to.”

He said his niece Abosede could not stop lesbianism even after being married to her husband and being blessed with two children.

“She was caught by her neighbours and brought to the Palace at Agege. She was banned from the community and was later handed over to the police. How she managed to escape from the Police Station state remain a mystery,” Adigun lamented.

Adigun, who said the Police was now looking for Damilola, stated that anyone with useful information about her whereabouts would be handsomely rewarded.

