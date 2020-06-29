Whistle-blower: FG clears air on payment modalities

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, restated on Monday that the federal government would only pay whistle-blowers after successfully recovering illegal funds.

According to the AGF, no one would be paid for mere tracing or exposure of suspected illegitimate funds.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr Umar Jibrilu Gwand, said the funds which were exposed have not been recovered.

He said, “The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice wants to make it categorically clear that one does not get payment on account of exposing looted assets, but on successful recovery and lodgment of same into the designated assets recovery account at the Central Bank of Nigeria,”

While reeling out the procedure for engagement of a whistleblower or recovery agent as it relates to the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation he added:

“A Proposal is submitted to the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, a Letter of Engagement is issued to a whistleblower or recovery agent where the disclosure is assessed to have some prospects of success.

“The recovery agent or whistleblower is expected to notify in writing the acceptance of the engagement.

“The recovery agent or whistle-blower is expected, upon acceptance, to not only trace the assets but recover the same and have it deposited in a designated asset recovery account maintained by the federal government in the Central Bank which is usually provided to the recovery agent in writing.”

According to the AGF, where these funds are eventually claimed to have been lodged by a whistleblower or recovery agent, the Central Bank issues acknowledgement of receipt of the fund to the Office of Attorney-General on demand.

“It is the satisfaction of the above elements that entitles the whistle-blower or a recovery agent to a claim of the success fee and the payment is usually effected by the Federal Ministry of Finance and not the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

“The role of the Office of the Attorney-General, in essence, is simply that of processing the above-listed documents to the Ministry of Finance which is the ministry saddled with the responsibility of effecting payment.”

Malami explained further that recovery is not about exposing the existence of certain assets in an account purported to have belonged to an agency of the government.

“It is about establishing that the funds in the account are looted assets or illegitimately warehoused and following that up with actual recovery and lodgement of the funds in the designated Asset recovery account through judicial and extrajudicial means.

“Entitlement to recovery fees is for all intent and purposes contingent on lodgement of the purported/exposed assets constituting the subject of recovery into the federal government Recovery designated Account.

“This account is maintained at the instance of the President at the Central Bank of Nigeria and the details of the account are contained in the engagement letter.

“The agreed remuneration shall become due and payable to the whistle-blower within thirty (30) days of the receipt of the recovered/looted funds by the federal government of Nigeria and payment shall be made to the designated/nominated account provided in writing by the whistle-blower.” he said.