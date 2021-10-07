WHO approves first malaria vaccine

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has approved the first malaria vaccine in history.

WHO experts concluded that the vaccine could save tens of thousands of lives every year.

There have been successful pilot immunisation programmes, using the vaccine, in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi, the WHO says.

The global health organisation says the vaccine could be rolled out across sub-Saharan Africa and in other regions with moderate to high malaria transmission.

“The long-awaited malaria vaccine for children is a breakthrough for science, child health and malaria control,” and “could save tens of thousands of young lives each year,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO, said in an interview on Wednesday.

