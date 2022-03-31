WHO certifies NAFDAC to approve drugs 

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has certified the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) as a ‘maturity level three’ agency that can approve drugs.

The Director General of NAFDAC, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, stated this during a press briefing Wednesday in Abuja and added that with the attainment of this status, any drug approved by NAFDAC will be accepted globally.

She said NAFDAC has improved in clinical trials, guidelines and procedures, regulatory inspection, laboratory listings, market control, and other regulatory operations.

She added that the agency is among few African countries that have attained the WHO maturity level three regulatory agency status.

Adeyeye applauded the staff of the agency for the success recorded, saying that: “We started this journey in January 2018, five weeks after my resumption as NAFDAC director-general. It was a torturous, tasking and highly demanding journey, but I went through it with the support of my directors, governing council and other staff who made different kinds of sacrifices towards the realisation of the goal.

She stated that: “When we started, the WHO listed 868 recommendations which we must meet before we get to maturity level three status.

“Initially, it sounded impossible, but my directors stood by me all the way, in addition to many others who did all forms of sacrifices to ensure we achieve the feat.”

She added that: “In June 2019, WHO officials visited NAFDAC headquarters in Abuja to commence the benchmarking process. Out of the 868 recommendations they listed, we were able to meet over 600 of them.

“We started working on the remaining recommendations. We organised town hall meetings and retreats for everyone involved along the chain. We made sure that NAFDAC is on the quality system, and that helped us greatly to

achieve the feat.”

“After the COVID-19 fever, we picked up from where we stopped in 2020. We revisited the remaining recommendations and commenced work on them.

“In July 2021, WHO met with our officials, virtually, and confirmed that we have reduced the remaining recommendations to 33 which were the most difficult ones including regulations.

“We met all the recommendations in October 2021. In February 2022, WHO officials returned for a final inspection and were glad that all items we submitted.

“That was when they told us that we are successful and had met the criteria for maturity level three regulatory agency status.”