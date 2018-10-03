WHO seeks increased investment on toilet for all by 2030

The World Health Organisation has urged governments across the world to increase their investment in providing toilet amenities for their citizens, so as to attain the sixth Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of universal sanitation coverage by 2030. In a press statement on Monday, WHO said the only way the goal, which is for everyone to have access to toilets that safely contain excreta, is for countries to make comprehensive policy shifts and invest more funds in providing toilet amenities for citizens. WHO on Monday launched the first global guidelines on sanitation and health. The international agency said adopting the new guidelines will significantly reduce the 829,000 annual deaths due to unsafe water, sanitation, and hygiene. WHO estimated that every US$1 invested in sanitation would yield nearly a six-fold return as measured by lower health costs, increased productivity and fewer premature deaths. According to the agency, worldwide, 2.3 billion people lack basic sanitation, with almost half of them forced to defecate in the open. This includes in Nigeria where open defecation is not a crime. Most homes in the urban and rural areas do not have toilets and, as a result, people tend to defecate in public areas, bushes, bins, drainage among other places. Nigerians are among the 4.5 billion people in the world who are without access to safelymanaged sanitation services, in other words, a toilet connected to a sewer or pit or a septic tank that treats human waste. Deputy Director-General for Programmes, WHO, Soumya Swaminathan, said without proper access, millions of people across the world are deprived of the dignity, safety, and convenience of a decent toilet.

