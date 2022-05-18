WHO targets vaccination of 70% population of nations by July 

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organisation’s 2020-2021 Results Report has tracked significant achievements across the global health spectrum.

During 2020-2021, WHO led the largest ever global response to a health crisis, working with 1,600 technical and operational partners, and helped galvanise the biggest, fastest and most complex vaccination drive in history. The organisation spent US$1.7 billion on essential supplies to the COVID-19 response.

Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stated that

as WHO has responded to the most severe global health crisis in a century, we have continued to support member states in addressing many other threats to health, despite squeezed budgets and disrupted services.

“As the world continues to respond to and recover from the pandemic in the years ahead, WHO’s priority is to invest even more resources for our work in countries, where it matters most.

“However much remains to be done for the world to get on track for WHO’s target of each country vaccinating 70% of its population by July 2022.

“Ensuring WHO has sustainable, predictable and flexible financing is essential for fulfilling our mission to promote health, keep the world safe and serve the vulnerable.”

The ACT-A partnership delivered over 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses by January 2022. The global rollout of crucial health materials included nearly US$500 million worth of personal protective equipment; US$ 187 million in oxygen supplies, US$4.8 million in treatments and 110 million diagnostic tests.

