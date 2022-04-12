WHO urges accelerated action to protect human health 

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called for accelerated action to protect human health and combat the climate crisis at a time of heightened conflict and fragility.

WHO weekend issued an urgent call for accelerated action by leaders and all people to preserve and protect health and mitigate the climate crisis as part of “Our planet, our health” campaign, marking the organization’s founding day, which falls at a time of heightened conflict and fragility.

On its founding day, the organization seeks a re-imagining and re-prioritisation of resources to usher in sustainable, well-being societies.

While issuing its call-to-action, WHO notes that 99% of people breathe unhealthy air mainly resulting from burning of fossil fuels.

“A heating world is seeing mosquitos spread diseases further and faster than ever before. Extreme weather events, biodiversity loss, land degradation and water scarcity are displacing people and affecting their health.

“Pollution and plastics are found at the bottom of our deepest oceans, the highest mountains, and have made their way into our food chain and blood stream. Systems that produce highly processed, unhealthy foods and beverages are driving a wave of obesity, increasing cancer and heart disease while generating up to one-third of global greenhouse gas emissions. Health, social crises are compromising people’s ability to take control over their health and lives,” WHO said.

WHO director-general, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said the climate crisis is a health crisis: the same unsustainable choices that are killing our planet are killing people.

“We need transformative solutions to wean the world off its addiction to fossil fuels, to re imagine economies and societies

focused on well-being, and to safeguard the health of the planet on which human health depends.”