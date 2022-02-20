Who will be next governor of Kaduna state?

There are many governorship aspirants at the moment struggling to clinch the number one seat of Kaduna state and all of them with their different manifestos.

The people of Kaduna state had witnessed the administrative style of Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai and his leadership can be measured with the yardstick of the good, the bad and the ugly.

Among the strongest contestants of Kaduna state is Uba Sani the senator representing Kaduna Central. Uba Sani is believed to be the top aspirant of Kaduna state governor and he is a close ally to the incumbent governor. But there are many skeletons in his cupboard politically and his ambition is not well accepted by the people of Kaduna state. There is also reliable information that the governor may not favour him for the number one seat.



Sani Dattijo has destroyed his hope with his own hands when he insulted Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, former Emir of Kano. Given the close relationship between El-Rufa’i and Sanusi the hope of Dattijo to be the next governor of Kaduna state is dashed.

A former governor of Kaduna state, Ramalan Yero, has a good chance to become the next governor of Kaduna state but his party are putting high hurdles at him. Many of the party stalwarts prefer other candidates but now that the party favours his master Ahmad Muhammad Makarfi, there is high hope for him to win the primary of the party for the 2023 election.

Danburam Zazzau, Sani Sha’aban, is making ways to the throne of Kaduna state but there are many hurdles for him to cross both from the people of Kaduna state, his party and his success light is diminishing.

Comrade Shehu Sani, the former senator of Kaduna Central, is making way to the throne but it seems as a new PDP member it will be very difficult for him to scale through the primary election of the party as a tradition of PDP party of favouring their diehard supporters.

Sulaiman Hunkuyi is facing wrap up in his party. The PDP is not giving him the chance to shine. His group is sidelined and kept aside from many activities of the party and from calculations it will be very difficult for him to clinch the primary election ticket.

Honourable Ashiru Kudan is still gaining ways again for the 2023 general election but the party needs a better candidate for the 2023 contest and since he tested the depth of the water the PDP is secretly planning to hinder his ambition.

Another strong fellow of Kaduna state governorship aspirant is Honourable Rufa’i Ahmad Chanchangi the former two times member of Kaduna South. Rufa’i Chanchangi is widely known in Kaduna state and is hitting the ground in his campaign to the number one seat of Kaduna state. Chanchangi is well connected in his party and he is the trusted ally of Bola Ahmad Tinubu who is hoped to be the next president of Nigeria.

If Chanchangi clinches the governorship APC primary ticket becoming the governor of Kaduna state will be very easy and smooth for him because of his popularity and acceptance. During his representations as the House of Representatives member, Chanchangi did very well in social development and youth empowerment and his redoubled generosity of what be grown up seeing his father doing of assisting people and developing their communities has made him the most favourable candidate of the masses and these factors of Chanchangi made Tinubu well accepted in Kaduna state by the grassroots. The only problem of this ambition is the governor of Kaduna state who is supporting Yemi Osinbanjo to be the next Nigerian president and if Tinubu who is an ally of President Muhammadu Buhari and APC strong pillar did good consultation Kaduna state as the centre of the North will be the stronghold of Tinubu. Chanchangi will be the best APC governorship candidate for his good leadership style and mammoth supporters.

Other candidates jostling for Kaduna state governorship bearing APC are DSP Sagir Usman Shugaba, Muhammad Sani Bello, Hadiza Bala Usman and Muhammad Hafiz Bayero and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed under PDP umbrella.

Auwal Ahmed Ibrahim Goronyo,Kaduna