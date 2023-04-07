Niger state has counted the eradication of poliomyelitis and appropriate response to outbreak of other diseases in the state by the World Health Organization (WHO) as some of the benefits the state had derived from the organisation since the creation of the state.

The Commissioner for Health and Hospital Services, Dr. Mohammed Makusidi, stated this in Minna while briefing journalists on activities marking the 75 years of the WHO.

He said the state government had been in partnership with the WHO in curbing the outbreak of other communicable diseases including cholera, meningitis and the recent Covid-19 epidemic.

Makusidi said the state government had given priority attention to the health sector with emphasis on expansion of the health work force towards bringing healthcare closer to the people.

“As a government, we will continue to take actions that will protect, support and expand our health workforce as a strategic investment in the sector,” he said.

In a remark, the North-central coordinator of WHO, Dr. Asma’i Zeenat Kabir, said over the past seven and half decades, there had been an extraordinary progress in protecting people from diseases and destruction.

She listed the achievements of the organisation “in this regard to include smallpox eradication, reducing the incidence of polio by 99%, immunisation of children and decline in maternal mortality.”

“WHO Nigeria in the North-central zone (Niger inclusive) provided technical and financial support to complement the state governments’ efforts in the area of polio eradication, integrated service delivery, PHC revitalisation and others,” she said.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

