Deborah: Sheikh Gumi lashes killers, reveals consequences

A Kaduna based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has stated that any Muslim who kills a Christian in Nigeria for insulting or blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad (SAW) will not smell paradise.

Speaking while reacting to the killing of Sokoto student, Deborah Samuel, over alleged blasphemy against the Prophet, Gumi said Nigeria is not an Islamic state, adding that Muslims in the country have agreement with people of other faiths to live together peacefully and anyone who kills others on religious guise has committed a grievous sin.

The Islamic scholar lamented in one of his preachings at Sultan Bello Mosque in Kaduna, that it was unfortunate that some Muslim clerics were quoting verses they don’t understand and telling people to kill whoever insults their religion.

Quoting some Quranic verses and jurisprudence, the cleric said killing a non-Muslim under the guise of blasphemous statement against Prophet Muhammad was not a tenable excuse.

“Allah has told us in the Qur’an that non-Muslims will insult Allah and His Prophet. In fact, it is now the blasphemy will start after the killing of that lady in Sokoto, the insult will increase, not reduce,” he said.

Gumi noted that some Nigerian Muslims that want to defend Prophet Muhammad should be ashamed of themselves because they are corrupt, adding that “the best way to go if we want to defend the Prophet, is to follow his teachings. We the clerics need to wake up and teach the Muslims their religion. We must leave this state of ignorance, we have turned like animals.

“We the Muslims are not the only ones in this country. We must know that there was nothing the unbelievers did not do to Prophet Muhammad, but he was patient, because he was concious that if he killed them, the unbelievers he was trying to bring to the fold of Islam will tag him a killer. There are people who are neither Muslims not Christians in Nigeria, and everyone is trying to win their souls.

“Also, there are people who are not Muslims, whom we are preaching Islam to, so that they can enter the fold of Islam and be salvaged in the hereafter. If we now begin to kill people, they will say it is even from the leader of our faith, Prophet Muhammad that we have learnt it. They will say their religion is a religion of bloodletting. At a time we are trying to draw attention of people to see the beauty of Islam, we are now scaring them away.

“It is unfortunate that, we even see some clerics who are telling people that whoever insults your religion, just kill them. They are quoting verses they don’t understand. There is no one who has the will to kill anyone except through the Islamic justice system. And in doing this, the conditions of such justice must be completed before anyone can be killed.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

