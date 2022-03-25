Who’s at fault in the Bianca Ojukwu vs Ebele Obiano slap incident?

On March 17, this year, the inauguration ceremony of Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo as the governor of Anambra state was disrupted when Bianca Ojukwu slapped the wife of the immediate past governor, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano, at the event. PAUL OKAH asked a cross-section of Nigerians who they think was at fault.

Bianca did well

Anybody blaming Bianca on what happened that day is not being truthful to himself. It’s five among hundred that will not react the way Bianca reacted in the same situation, but our problem is that we like claiming to be more Catholic than the Pope. For me, Ebelechukwu Obiano got what she really deserved; a parting slap. I am not like other people that are condemning Bianca. They should understand that Obiano’s wife left her seat to meet Bianca. Are they saying that Bianca shouldn’t have defended herself? I still commend Bianca for protecting her pretty face from any finger scratches. I want the court to sentence Mrs. Obiano to community service for causing public disturbance.

Mrs. Obiano, who doesn’t have respect for people, shouldn’t expect to be respected. Respect, they say, is reciprocal. If 98% of Anambrarians are okay with the slap, so be it. If the people decide to throw one of theirs away, nobody should be blamed as the person is bad. So, the slap was done by 90% of the people. Disgrace them before they will disgrace you and use you to shine. Someone that came to such an event and had the mind to confront you in such a manner already had a plan against you. So, if you allow such a person, you will end up being the subject of the formula. So, Bianca Ojukwu did well to defend herself against Mrs. Obiano and I am glad she settled the matter in her own way immediately.

…Josephine Adie, teacher

Bianca a disgrace to womanhood

Bianca did not do well at all. I still maintain that silence is the best answer to a foolish question. Let’s assume that Obiano’s wife had slapped her back, what would have happened? It would have been a fight between two adults. Think about it. They should respect Ndi Anambra and stop the discrimination. I’m sure some people will still support Bianca and justify her actions, even if she had shot Obiano’s wife, just as some people are praising gunmen, the killing of policemen and burning of stations.

I will repeat it anywhere that Bianca Ojukwu is a disgrace to womanhood. It is said that she has a Senatorial ambition, but her public display of intolerance has proven that she’s not capable of holding a public office. Public officials are usually criticised, but they usually ignore it, especially as a result of discipline. This is what was expected of Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu. The narrative has been from her perspective, with many defending her public display of arrogance and violence as a result of her status as the wife of the late Biafran warlord. It should not be so.

People should learn to look away from the bandwagon and analyse situations beyond emotions. If Bianca is intolerant, what then will she be doing as a representative of her people in the Senate? It means she will be slapping people even on the floor of the Senate. Then people will turn around to agitate for equal opportunity for women when the few in positions of authority are messing themselves up in public. It is really a shame.

…Nathaniel Ebuka, public affairs analyst

Mrs. Obiano got what she deserved

I don’t understand why people go about looking for trouble and then turn victims when they are punished. Mrs. Obiano looked for Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu’s trouble and got what she deserved. It was an instant judgement. There was no delay in the dispensation of justice as we’re wont to see in our law courts. Bianca Ojukwu was wronged and she immediately righted the wrong by giving Mrs. Obiano a slap that reset her brain to factory setting. You don’t go about looking for people’s trouble and then expect to be clapped for. So, anybody blaming Bianca is not a normal human being. Or does it mean that because she’s Bianca and Ojukwu’s wife, she should endure all manner of insults from anyone? No woman will take that embarrassment. I insist that Obiano’s wife deserved the slap she got from Bianca, at least, for not minding her business. Even Soludo said in an interview with Arise TV on Tuesday that he enjoyed watching the slap as the whole fracas happened in a matter of seconds and didn’t even disrupt the inauguration.

You people that are not Anambrarians can see it from different perspectives, but we from Anambra say Mrs. Obiano deserved what she got from Bianca. Next time, she will learn to mind her business and not to go about disturbing guests in an event because she happens to be a woman in position or wife of a former governor.

…Daniel Okoye, entrepreneur

Bianca deserves an award

If a drunken woman had pushed Bianca off her seat, you people would have said Bianca was weak. That slap was what that woman deserved at that moment to correct her sense of reasoning. Bianca, kudos to you! Obiano’s wife acted in a mannerless way; she’s not in any way better than Bianca, and so slapping her was in self defence. Judging from Bianca’s explanation, she did well. Most people are getting it wrong by saying what they said as if Bianca did something wrong. She slapped the lady and acted mature. If not that the camera was on, you would not even have known that she was the one that slapped obiano’s wife.

Bianca is a calm person. Her husband founded APGA, when Obiano became governor he trampled on the rules and memory of Odumegwu Ojukwu and Ebele still had the guts to confront her in public. Anybody from 20 years upwards is not a kid anymore, so what Bianca did was right. First, the governor’s wife did not respect her husband in public. When someone is angry, she can do anything and I think as a leader, she needs to keep peace and not cause problems. When she went to Bianca, it meant she went to cause problems. So, for me, I can slap her too, because I am angry.

Someone left her seat to go and assault and touch someone who did her nothing and she received a slap and people are condemning her. Instead of thanking Bianca for humbling the arrogant, pompous former first lady, some people think otherwise. For me, Bianca deserves an award. She should be celebrated for doing what many would not do by giving the arrogant former first lady a farewell slap.

…Jacinta Kunle, civil servant

Both were wrong

Both of them were utterly shameless. One cannot control her mouth and the other her hand. They both failed woefully in leading by examples. Both of them should suffer the consequences of their actions. I am ashamed of them. These are perfect examples of why some people always say women cannot hold important positions in society. They should both answer for their public display of madness. Two grown up women, well educated public figures embarrassed Anambra people at the most important event in Anambra state and the only thing Nigerians saw was an opportunity for comedy. A crazy disgrace by women who should be role models, an opposite of what public conduct should be for women at their levels.

Some things are better condemned than laughed about. Is this how women will break the bias? On the other hand, I particularly blame Bianca. The attitude of Bianca slapping the former governor’s wife is very bad. It shows that she has no respect for the office of the governor, the Anambra state and people, and should be reprimanded. It is unfortunate that Ndigbo, instead of condemning it, because they lack respect, are rejoicing.

Nobody has the right to lay their hands on another. Bianca could face charges of common assault and with the video evidence we all watched, she could be prosecuted and sentenced to prison. Those supporting her should go and learn more about freedom of speech and expression and that was what Mrs. Obiano did. She expressed her fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression, while Bianca turned violent. We don’t need such women in a sane society.

…Mr. Rufus Obi, civil servant