Why 2021 couldn’t begin as scheduled – NCPC boss 





The executive secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) Rev. Yakubu Pam, has disclosed the reason the 2021 pilgrimage to Israel, Jordan and Rome could not begin as originally scheduled.

He made the disclosure during a send forth organised by one of the Commission’s retiring senior officers, Pastor Tete Yakubu, on Tuesday in Abuja, according to a press statement issued by Kande Ibrahim of the Media and Public Relations Unit.

According to the statement, Rev. Pam said the Commission’s inability to commence the 2021 main pilgrimage on May 30, 2022, as scheduled was due to operational reasons, but gave the assurance that it would begin by the middle of June, 2022.

He described the retiring Pastor Yakubu as “a true man of God who has worked tirelessly for the Commission.”

Also speaking, the Director of Administration, Mr. Barnabas Ali, said Pastor Yakubu had conducted himself very well all through his service in the Commission.

Responding, Tete Yakubu appreciated the Commission for the time he spent, stressing that the grace of God had kept him alive to witness his retirement.

He advised the staff to be always patient and do the right thing as they wait for their turn to retire.

