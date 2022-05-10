Why Abacha will take Kano in 2023





Ahead of the 2023 governorship election in Kano state, there are political gladiators in the state who are tipped to take over the rein of leadership from Governor Umar Ganduje, who is now in the last lap of his second term in office.

Mohammed Abacha is one of the most powerful and influential oppositionpoliticians who is favoured to take over the rein of power from Ganduje. He is a well-known politician who has been contesting for the governorship election in the state and for one thing or the other, could not make it. But now, it is clear that Mohammed is set to take Kano state by storm.

Mohammed is son of the late General Sani Abacha. The name is familiar to stakeholders in Kano. Fortunately for him, many factors favour him. The most prominent factor is that he is loved by all Kano people, especially by the youth.

Mohammed identifies with all, young and old, rich and poor. He is so humble that he goes about his daily living as if he is not an heir apparent to late General Sani Abacha, a man who died in active service for his country.

Also, his father’s legacies as relate to prudent management of national resources is legendary. As a gallant military officer and shrewd manager of resources, the older Abacha was able to raise the standard of living of his country men and women amid international conspiracy against him. He was able to rebuild Nigeria without going cap in hand to foreign powers.

The good news is that Mohammed Abacha has equally been endowed with such shrewdness as his late father. The success he reaps in his personal business is an eloquent testament to his ability to pull Kano to the Promised Land.

Searching for the right successor should be a business for all Kano stakeholders. Kano people would like to see Ganduje’s successor as someone who has the feeling of the people at heart; who will work for the people of Kano state and carry on with policies that impact positively on the masses.

To safeguard the people’s aspiration, the people want a successor-governor who will hit the ground running. They don’t want someone who will be on the job-training. By these criteria, Mohammed Abacha fits like a glove. He is somebody who understands the political terrain of Kano and the impacts of good leadership on the people. He is the right man with indepth understanding of political developments currently on-going in Kano state.

Therefore, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, should let Abacha fly its flag.Mohammed as Kano governor is most likely going to recreate his father’s heroic accomplishments in security of life and property, and other dire requirements of Kano people.

Mohammed needs no introduction as an influential politician in Kano state. He has been contesting for the Kano governorship election with the hope of transforming Kano state, but his promising aspiration was invariably aborted by his detractors. But this time around, the people of Kano know what they want and will go for Mohammed. We find solace in the fact that the trend in voting at present depends on an individual not the political party under whose umbrella he comes.

As Mohammed has thrown his hat into the ring, he is ready to take Kano by storm in the 2023 governorship election. He is the people’s choice, billed to take over from Governor Ganduje in 2023 because of some important reasons. Among the opposition candidates for Kano governorship election, Mohammed stands a better chance to seize power from the ruling APC.

The young Abacha has carved a niche for himself as a politician to reckon with in Kano because of his political principle based on politics without bitterness. Also, he is a familiar face when it comes to the governorship election in Kano. Mohammed picked the PDP nomination forms for the Kano governorship election in 2015 before he stepped down on the eve of the governorship primaries.

He also contested for the 2019 governorship election in the state on the platform of the Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA). Through these precedents, he has been able to establish himself as a strong political figure to reckon with in Kano state.

His political experience over the years may likely help him to win the support of voters in the state in the 2023 Kano governorship election. Another thing that May likely help Mohammed is the influence his family still commands in Kano state.

Mohammed is the first son of late military Head of State, General Sani Abacha. After three unsuccessful attempts to becoming the governor of Kano state, he has learned a lot about Kano politics and the influence of his family may help him to achieve his ambition in 2023.

Power brokers in the state may be convinced to give their support to Mohammed in 2023 because of his family influence. In fact, we arehappy Mohammed has come out to run if not the coalition of Kano youths will prevail on him to run for the number one office in the state.

Remember the saying that who the cap fits, let him wear it. The cap fits Mohammed and we are ready to help him wear it in 2023.

Musa writes from Kano.

