Why Ajanaku disclaimed our commendation credited to him – Moahz Oil ﻿

Moahz Oil & Gas Limited has given reasons why Otunba Rotimi Ajanaku disclaimed a commendation credited to him about the company, saying his action was because the company didn’t accede to ‘his enslaving demands’.

The company in a statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital Monday said Rotimi Ajanaku and his company came up with libelous publications to avoid their overdue, financial obligations to Moahz Oil and Gas.

The statement with the title “Re: Ajanaku Rotimi disclaims a published statement, dated 13th April, 2021 credited to him on commendation of Moahz Oil & Gas Limited, ” also explained in details the business transaction between Rotimi Ajanaku’s company and Moahz Oil and Gas.

The statement read in full: “The attention of the management of Moahz Oil & Gas Limited has been drawn to a libelous publication by Otunba Rotimi Ajanaku in both the traditional and social media platforms purportedly disclaiming a statement credited to him commending the exceptional service delivery of the company few months ago.

“Ordinarily, Moahz Oil & Gas Limited would not have joined issues with authors of the publication not only because the said disclaimed commendation was unsolicited and it is within the right of the maker to retract same but also because of the respect the company hitherto had for the maker.

“However, the publication didn’t stop at the disclaimer but it went further to make some false and disparaging allegations apparently meant to tarnish the hard-earned reputation/integrity which the company has built over the years. It is inconceivable that a person of Rotimi Ajanaku’s stature would in July, 2021 disclaim a statement he published on his personal social media handles almost four months ago claiming that the said statement was not authored by him or with his knowledge without naming the culprits behind such publication.

“It is not our intention to join issues with Otunba Rotimi Ajanaku who is still our Client as doing so could end up exposing the real personality behind the façade of the wealthy ‘philanthropist that he projects himself to be. Therefore, while clearing misconceptions, efforts will be made to avoid exposing unnecessary details about the author of the libelous publication.

“Business dealings with Duxoil Ltd Asiwaju Rotimi Ajanaku’s company, Duxoil Ltd entered into contract with our Company for the Construction of about 4 gas plants, two of which have been fully completed and delivered and trading has commenced in one of the completed plants.

“Ajanaku’s unjustifiable financial demands on the Company remained unceasing and it then dawned on us that, Duxoil Ltd or its owner is cleverly in a scheme aimed at avoiding the offsetting of its indebtedness to our company, which currently stands at over 50 Million Naira using various devices.”