“Why APC shifted state congresses’

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced another date for its state congresses nationwide.

Reasons for the shift in date were not stated.

The party had earlier announced October 2, 2021 for the exercise.

A statement signed Wednesday evening by its acting national secretary, John James Akpanudoedehe, confirmed the development, adding that an updated timetable/schedule of activities and guidelines for the conduct of the State Congresses will be released to the public in due course.

The statement said: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled nationwide State Congresses to Saturday, 16th October, 2021.

“An updated timetable/schedule of activities and guidelines for the conduct of the State Congresses will be released to the public in due course.”