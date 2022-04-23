‘Why APC postponed sales of forms, ordered directors on compulsory leave’

Contrary to expectations of its members, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled the commencement of sales of Expression of Interest and nomination forms earlier scheduled to begin today, Saturday 23nd March 2022.

The party has also embarked on the reorganisation of its national secretariat ordering its six directors to embark on compulsory leave.

A letter dated 21st of April, 2022 signed by the National Secretary, Otunba Iyiola Omisore directed all the directors to go on leave and hand over their departments to the most senior person

The Wednesday APC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) had approved the sales of nomination forms to commence today (Saturday).

But a sources told Blueprint that the APC’s Directorate of Organisation was yet to take delivery of the forms, due to failure of the contractor handling the printing of the forms to deliver as scheduled.

Another source revealed that the national secretariat was yet to conclude on the guidelines for the sales of forms and the primaries to be conducted between May 18 and culminate in the presidential primary billed for May 30 to June 1, 2022.

“The sale of form earlier slated for tomorrow (Saturday) has been postponed. No date has been fixed for the commencement of the exercise. The NWC will determine the new date on Monday.

“The postponement became necessary following the inability of the contractor to deliver the forms. As we talk now (Friday evening), the printer is yet to deliver the forms. We hope the exercise will commence this next week as the contractor is expected to deliver by the weekend,” the source said.

On the reorganisation going on at the party’s national secretariat, it was gathered that the National Working Committee (NWC), ordered all the six directors to embark on compulsory leave “based on the recommendations of the transition Committee set up by the party.

Also affected by the directive is the head of legal department of the party.

