Why APC should jettison zoning arrangement – Hon. Jaji

Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji, is a former Chairman, House Committee on Intelligence and Internal Security, House of Representatives. He also contested governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019. In this Interview with BODE OLAGOKE, he speaks on the agitations for rotational presidency, APC crisis in Zamfara and why the party will continue to win elections.

You are a staunch supporter of President Buhari, is your “Baba for All” initiative still alive?

President Muhammadu Buhari contested between 2003, 2007, 2011 until 2015 till he emerged victorious. The masses still remain in support of Buhari and that is the reason why his allies decided to come together to say since these people supported him, it is time to start paying them back since so many of them are victims of insurgency which has rendered many family homeless, suffering from starvation. The situation worsened by the issue of banditry in North West which has also rendered so many Nigerians to become orphans, widows, and what have you. That was what informed the idea of coming up with this platform called “Baba For All.”

The initiative is aimed at targeting the less privileged, orphans and other victims of disaster, banditry and insurgency. We started since last year and that is why the association was in Zamfara for the third time last week where we paid a visit to them. We also visited affected areas and communities. The organization donated 9,000 bags of assorted rice and 50 bundles of Ankara, particularly, to the people from Anka, Bukuyum and Gusau and other areas. You know that the President is a man of the masses and the only thing you can do to make him happy is by embarking on humanitarian services. From that time till date, the association has distributed more than 7 trucks of rice and grains in less than one year.

It’s unfortunate we are still battling with the menace of kidnapping and banditry where many people were being recruited in spite effort by the three tiers of government to tackle it. We need to come together and fight this menace because without security, there will be no nation, we cannot do anything. Today, many people are coming out to aspire for different positions. Some for the seats- president, governor, senator etc. But the bottom line is that what are their plans to tackle the menace? It is time for the media to interrogate whosoever is aspiring for positions about their backgrounds without any form of sentiments. It is the duty of the media to salvage the country in this trying times. President Buhari has done very well. Because as I said what brought about the tension of insecurity was welfare. This administration have done their best in the provision of welfare package to Nigerians. I don’t think there is any administration that has done what they are doing on welfare. But the problem still exist. That means the problem exist somewhere. It means something is wrong somewhere. So many people, what they are supposed to do as their obligations for this fight against insecurity, they haven’t done it. We are in a political year. 2022 is going to be the hottest year politically. We have so far transited from Obasanjo led administration to that of Jonathan and then to Muhammadu Buhari. So, when it is transition period, you will know that definitely, the polity is going to be tough. Journalists who belong to the elite groups have a huge role to play here in dousing the tension.

What is your take on the outcry by the opposition PDP over the decision by the President to shelve his visit to Zamfara recently?

The President was supposed to visit Zamfara state. But he couldn’t make it due to natural phenomenon beyond his control. Members of the opposition who wanted to make an issue out of it were simply ridiculing themselves.It is something very clear. One of my friend called me a few days ago. He was supposed to go to Kano. His flight was scheduled for 8am but he didn’t go until 1pm because of the weather and he is not complaining. As I stated, we took palliatives to Zamfara state. We are also taking them to so many states of the country. We have visited the state more than three times and no states got less than 50 trucks of palliatives. So, we are just trying to support the administration.

What is your take on the call for the Senator Abdullahi Adamu led APC reconciliation committee for more time?

The stewardship of the governor of Yobe state maybe under one year, it has revamped and transformed the party and is yielding results. Recall that more governors have defected to the party but at the same time, there must be an internal democracy. But what the reconciliation committee are requesting will not in anyway temper with the date. The reconciliation process is an ongoing development. There is no problem with it. The most important aspect is for we the APC members to start congratulating Mai Mala Buni led CECPC and start thanking them for what they did. If we can get somebody to become the national chairman to deliver and be committed like he did, the APC will prosper.

So many presidential aspirants are springing up, do you think consensus is the best for the APC?

I am not in any way in support of consensus as the only option for the party simply because we are in democracy. Those calling for it are in the minority. But be sure there will be different opinions and at the end of the day, the overwhelming views of the party faithfuls would prevail. We want to have a leader that is acceptable to all. We don’t want to have a leader based on sentiments and would not operate on the same frequency with most party faithfuls. Those that are aspiring to become president of Nigeria should be allowed to come out so that their track records and pedigree will speak for them.

Do you support direct or indirect primaries?

It is based on the understanding of the aspirants because the issue of direct or indirect primaries is something that involves those aspiring for various positions in the party. For me, the aspirants are supposed to decide on whether they need to go for direct or indirect primaries. It is not even for the party to decide for any aspirants either for the seat of the governor or president. Let the aspirants decides on what to do. Because they are the leading agents of that process. If somebody who is only the referee will determine what to do then there will be problem.

Less than a month to the convention, we have not seen anything like zoning committee. Are you an apostle of zoning?

The issues of zoning is just a political understanding but not something that is institutional. Most of the zoning arrangements are caricature. So, let us allow due diligence to take place. We want to grow politically and democratically. So, let us allow space for everybody who think he has something to offer. That is the best. Because if you say you want to zone the presidency to the north and people in the south like him because of his capacity, he believes in Nigeria unity and has all the credentials to become the good president and you say he should not contest because we have zoned it to north and you are from the south. So, what do you think? That means you are disenfranchising that person and stopping him from coming to serve his fatherland. The issue of zoning is a mere arrangement. I don’t subscribe to that arrangement. As far back as 2015, I opposed it. But I will support any person with integrity and credibility that can pilot the affairs of the state. Anybody who is going to contest I look at their pedigree and his ability to work all round the clock. That is my candidate.

Don’t you think it has been zoned already considering those aspiring for the national chairmanship of the party from the North and those from the south who are contesting like Tinubu, Osinbajo, Rochas and Orji ?

It is very possible and as it is, I can decide I want to contest for the seat of the President. But I know the former Governor of Zamfara state, Sani Yerima. He is from North West. And he is aspiring for the chairmanship position. Maybe just as you know, people from the north now, maybe, they are waiting for the convention to take place before they zero their minds on someone that has the capacity. .So, I believe after convention, the whole picture will be clearer to everybody.

Should the same thing happen to party national executives?

Well, the issue of party’s national executives is something that needs to be thrown open to everybody. But one thing that I understand from the party now is that there are some people trying to corner the whole process. If they do it, then they are killing the party. Because maybe somebody outside who wants to contest but because he doesn’t have the party’s executives, he will not aspire, them there is a problem. Who is the ultimate loser? We Nigerians and we the APC members.

Are you not worried that Zamfara will be coming to the national convention as a divided house?

(Cuts in) We are not divided.

You have Yari, Marafa faction on the one side and the Matawalle faction on the other side, are you not concerned?

I don’t know if Yari is a registered member of the party. But for me, he is not an APC member.

But Yari insists he is among those that built the party from the scratch?

Who built the party NN? How did he build APC? Who is he to build APC? APC is a party and a platform. But before the emergence of APC, there was ANPP. Did Yari build the ANPP?

But he was elected under ANPP?

But does that make him the owner of ANPP? Does that mean all the governors of ANPP own the party? It is crystal clear that if he wants to contest or partake in the APC process, he needs to go back to his ward and register again.

There is a story trending that Yari and Atiku are discussing for him to move to PDP

You know they are not my political allies now. I don’t know what they cooking or what they are up to. Only them can answer it.

But who is the leader of the APC in Zamfara presently?

The Zamfara APC is intact and it is one. And it has remained one under the leadership of Matawalle. He is the leader of the party as a governor.

Would you say the governor has performed despite the level of poverty and insecurity?

You know since I am not a cabinet member, I cannot answer the question. Only a cabinet member can answer that. I can only measure how he brings APC members together. That is the only thing I can measure. He is bringing all the stakeholders together as the leader of the APC to pilot the affairs of the party and to move the party forward.

Does it mean you are sacrificing your governorship ambition for 2023?

It’s not my ambition; it’s my people’s ambition. If the people still believe in me and they want me to come back to contest, they will say it and then I will answer them. It is not me. It is the people. He is not the governor of my house but of my state. If they are asking me to come for this position, who am I to turn them down?

The governor has not been able to unite the party. All of you are in a different direction at the party. What is the issue?

The reconciliation committee requested the party to give them more time to reconcile other members. Why because you’ll not have all the members together before you can reconcile the stakeholders. It is not possible in politics. There must be sentiment and interest and you have to allow it to play out. That is what is going on in Zamfara. It is not like we are divided. No! APC is one. Other groups have their agenda. But the agenda will come to manifest. There is nothing to talk about. If not because you mention Yari and Marafa, to me, they are just history to me.

What happened to Zamfara in 2019 that the party lost all elective positions in the election will it repeat itself?

It cannot happen. And it will not happen again. And we will not allow it to happen. Because the governor knows the mandate is not for him alone but for the people. And he will allow the people to give it to who they like.

Don’t you think the insecurity today will affect the party too?

There was insecurity in Zamfara before 2019. I was a council chairman. The first incident that took place in Zamfara was in my local government. It happened in September 2011 during Abdul Aziz’s administration when some commuters traveled from Birnin Magaji to Batsari then the bandits killed them and set them ablaze including their commodities. The thing continues up till the time that about 300 were killed in one day. So many things have happened in the state of which everybody knows about it before 2019. And the thing continues. If you look at the figures from 2011, to 2015, and 2019, the people that have lost their lives, you will know that this thing is there. It is not something you blame one person for. The challenge is there. The security agencies need to do their best. I said anybody who engages in any reconciliatory committee as a leader from 2011 till date, not only in zamfara state anywhere, the security needs to investigate that person and interrogate him very well. And even keep him on their watch list. The issue of insecurity is something that we know about it and it will not jeopardise the chances of the APC. The party will continue to win despite the challenge of insecurity.