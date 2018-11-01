Why APC will lose Lagos- ADP guber candidate

The governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in Lagos, Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi, has expressed optimism that Lagosians would unanimously vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

The candidate, who was monitored in an AIT programme lamented that the successive APC governments have been running a fixed economy which, he argued, has over the years affected the common man negatively.

Gbadamosi, who contested for the ticket of the PDP in 2011 and 2015, therefore urged Lagosians to eject the All Progressives Congress (APC) government in 2019.

He said the APC has failed to provide the change they promised Nigerians adding that they should push for the real change in governance by voting for the ADP.

“Lagos is being run by those without entrepreneurial skills. Those at the top squeeze everyone by running a fixed economy. This has to stop.

“We must think out of the box. Lagos needs to move in a different direction. We must explore our Atlantic resources since we have one of the most extensive Atlantic coastlines in Africa.

“Badagry, Ibeju Lekki and Eti Osa are all coastal areas. We will ensure construction of good roads around these areas to open them up for commercial activities. Leisure business will boom.

“We want to build a new economy built around tourism, technology, agriculture, industry and entertainment. These are the five pillars upon which we would govern the state”.

The chairman of AMEN Estates also condemned the state of roads in Lagos, insisting that the APC government has not done enough despite billions of Naira paid in tax.

“We’ll fix the deplorable roads and build alternative routes to ease pressure on major ones. A responsible government should have fixed Apapa roads but they were waiting for the federal government. Are Abuja people staying in Lagos?

“We are the ones who feel the pain. Start the work, let them stop you and see if the people won’t protest. The president came to Lagos and went to Badary on a chopper, that road is so bad.

“They started Lagos/Epe expressway in 2006. 12 years later, work has not been completed on a 23km road. Julius Berger and Dangote construct roads at N250m per kilometer, Lagos government claim they spent N1billion per km of expansion!

“Alhaji Lateef Jakande delivered affordable block of flats in 4 year and 3 months. Thousands are living in those estates till now. How much are they selling the ones they have been building? People can’t even afford. We will use latest technology to deliver more at cheaper costs.

“We will not be like them. Corruption, lack of transparency and total lack of dedication in 19 years brought us to this level. ADP will run an accountable government and we taking the message to the grassroots.

“We can produce coconut oil on a large scale in Lagos. No conscious efforts have been made on this yet it is one of the most valued oil in the world right now for cosmetic and health reasons.

“In agriculture, we will erect greenhouses in all local government areas. In entertainment, we will also set up centers where artists, filmmakers can use. Our government will create a more enabling environment because huge revenue can be made.

“We will look into multiple taxation. Hotel consumption tax will go into the dustbin where it belongs; it is counterproductive. We will streamline taxes such that those that seem double will be scrapped.

“When big and small-scale businesses are not overtaxed, people will be encouraged to expand because they will realise good profit. This, of course, will reduce unemployment and lead to increase in number of young entrepreneurs.”

