Why APC’ll sweep Cross River by-elections – Chairman

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River state, Alphonsus Eba Ogar, has said indices on ground indicate his party would sweep the February 26, 2022 House of Representatives by-election for Ogoja/Yala federal constituency, and that of Akpabuyo State constituency.

Ogar who said this in Calabar while inaugurating 35 members of the Cross River state executive committee of the party, noted that due to the fact that the who-is-who in Yala/Ogoja and Akpabuyo are in APC, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would find it difficult to make any meaningful impression in the field during the by-election.

He explained that the rancour-free primaries conducted in which the APC candidates emerged for the by-elections were pointers to how the party would succeed at the forthcoming by-elections.

“I am so sure that APC shall win in the by-elections in Cross River North and Akpabuyo State Constituency. We have two major religions in Nigeria, and APC is the third religion after Christianity and Islam.While other people are preaching hatred, we in the APC are preaching peace and love.

“Our primaries for both elections were rancour-free and that is a good sign. APC is prepared because we have political heavy weights in Cross River North as well as in Akpabuyo.

“All the appointees, who are in their thousands would be adequately mobilised and positioned to deliver our candidates. PDP does not have such strength.

“In the coming by-elections, while others are talking about money, their dollars for dollars, we are talking about the people. Cross River State is APC and the future shall be better with APC,” he stated.

Ogar further charged the newly inaugurated executive committee members to exhibit discipline in all their dealings, warning that the party would not tolerate any act of lawlessness and anti-party.

He promised that the party would not rest on its oars untill the APC fully take over the nooks and crannies of the state.

“I and my Exco members will not sleep until we deliver on the mandate handed to us,” he assured.