‘Why Aston Villa sacked manager’

Aston Villa have sacked manager Dean Smith after three years in charge.

Smith, 50, leaves following Villa’s 1-0 defeat by Southampton on Friday, the club’s fifth successive defeat in the Premier League.

Villa are 15th in the league, two points above the relegation zone.

“This year we have not seen the continuous improvement in results, performances and league position which we have all been looking for,” said Villa chief Christian Purslow.

He added: “For this reason we have decided to make a change now to allow time for a new head coach to make an impact.”

