Why Atiku‘ll win in 2019 – Marghi

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Alhaji Garba A. Marghi, says the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, deep knowledge of economy and the political clout needed to govern the country.

The chieftain, who commended the party’s leadership for organizing credible and peaceful presidential primaries, said Atiku’s dynamism and track record of achievements stood him of the pack that contested the ticket with him and would swing votes his way in the 2019 presidential polls.

Alhaji Marghi, who stated this during an interview, commended the delegates and the PDP officials for ensuring that Atiku won the primaries and thus get set to rescue the country from the grip of the APC’s misrule total collapse.

He called on Nigerians to vote for Atiku and all PDP candidates come 2019 adding that a vote for the PDP would ensure peace unity, progress and industrial development.

Alhaji Marghi said Nigeria under Atiku Abubakar would have lots of developmental activities in the areas of education, health, agriculture empowerment, youth and women support programmes and the security of lives and property of citizens, among others.

He called on Nigerians to live in peace and to shun any form of violence or crises for the overall peace and progress of the country.

